The fine art of buying Art

When buying art, do you look at the artist’s name and feel curious about them or do you simply purchase an artwork based on how it appeals to you? Most people, and especially seasoned collectors, tend to follow their favourite artists’ careers closely and buy works from them on a regular basis. Therefore, it is common to see several artworks by an artist in a private collection. In fact, the idea of private and early viewing offers exclusive access to a select group of collectors who get to make the first (and crucial) decisions about the art. This also ensures that the best works are offered to them before they are available for public viewing.

In most cases, collectors build a relationship with the artists whose works they own, follow the shifts in their works, visit their studios and learn personal details about them too, which helps them understand and relate to the art better. Incidentally, this form of support from buyers and the patronage that it offers is valuable to the artists, allowing them to focus on their work and not having to worry about commercial aspects.

Keep in mind

Not every work created by an artist is a masterpiece and the shifts they undergo can usually be significant enough to be identified by a particular period or phase. And, every period may not be considered important enough to make every work collectible. For instance, works by artists at the end of their career, or those suffering from ill-health, may not be the most collectible. Yet, there are exceptions and that is where the element of research becomes critical. It is important to look at large bodies of works, compare prices, go through catalogues and other written material, evaluate significance and arrive at a decision.

When buying from the secondary market, such as at an auction, the access to literature is enhanced and there is an assurance regarding provenance and authenticity. In principle, rare and some of the best artworks become available at auctions and the process of scrutiny is completed before it is included in the catalogue.

What about the artist?

How important then is it to know about the artist? In current times, political, social and personal ideologies greatly matter. Thanks to the internet and social media, there is access to a lot of information including personal backgrounds, prejudices and opinions. Personal narratives can influence art-buying decisions and it is difficult to separate the art from the artist. Collectors are consciously associating with like-minded artists, whether this means non-controversial figures or those that stand up for their beliefs.

Ultimately, it is about exercising one’s choice in the selection of the artwork as well as the artist, and being comfortable with the association.

The author is a Bengaluru-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

Dab Hand is your fortnightly art world low-down.