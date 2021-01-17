The rage between the notes

When my tears have all dried up, and there’s no more left to say, the sun will rise again tomorrow, this is what I have to say’.

As vocalist Harini Iyer ends this short number with these lines, you know you are going to play the song again, in your head and otherwise. Iyer’s Tamil-English single is titled ‘Rowthiram Pazhagu’, a phrase she has borrowed from the great Tamil poet Bharathiyaar’s work. Google tells me, it roughly translates to “practice your anger”. Indeed, we all need to. There is so much to be angry about in this world today and if we get constantly overwhelmed with fury, we will only turn helpless and frustrated. Iyer’s track rages against conformity, while also acknowledging its inevitability — as inescapable as the sun rising every day. For this wonderfully compelling track, the Chennai-based Iyer has collaborated with New York-based bassist-producer Han Beyli, perhaps why the track easily traverses between Carnatic classical and some funky, experimental guitaring. The beat is psychedelic, while the sober lyrics makes you wish the track was longer than its three minutes.

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.