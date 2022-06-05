The voice of the violin

When you hear the sublime, energetic notes flowing from Sumanth Manjunath’s violin, it feels as though his fingers have their roots in his soul from where emerges the heart-touching soulful music.

Sumanth Manjunath, son of the acclaimed violin maestro Dr Mysore Manjunath is the wonder violin kid who started giving violin concerts at the age of nine and was recognised as a child prodigy. Trained by his grandfather, veteran violinist Vidwan Sri Mahadevappa, his uncle renowned violin maestro Mysore Nagaraj and his father the legendary violinist Dr Manjunath, this third-generation violinist surprises all with his technical abilities, inborn creativity, and bhava style of presentation. He strives to expand the boundaries of his instrument and has been wowing audiences with his performances, winning several prizes and accolades in the process.

Though Sumanth has got this musical talent as a lineal gift from his ancestry, he has made his individual mark by gaining a special rhythm and language which every musician aspires to obtain. The young violinist has already performed across Europe, Switzerland, Dubai, Netherlands, Singapore, etc., and was sent to Iran by the Government of India with his father for a special violin concert in connection with the Indian Republic Day celebrations in Iran.

DHoS caught up with Sumanth when he performed in Bengaluru recently. When asked about his creative journey that led him from being a child prodigy to a much-sought-after performer, Sumanth says: “I have been very blessed and fortunate, as I grew up listening to maestros like Mysore Manjunath and Mysore Nagaraj at home; while they performed on the stage, I could see how deeply they immerse themselves in the blissful realm of classical music, taking the audience along effortlessly. That inspired me the most.”

Mindful practice

Committing a large chunk of your life to music is possible only if one can reset priorities, by prioritising time for the three Ps — practice, practice, practice — incredibly and intensely. “Mindful practice is crucial — one must keep the mind focused on important aspects such as technique, tone, rhythm, intonation, beauty and purity of classicism,” he says.

Talking about his legacy and the privilege of being born into such a renowned family, the young violinist says his heritage fills him with a strong sense of responsibility. “I have an obligation to preserve, nurture and take it forward while maintaining my individual style and identity without losing the connect I have with my traditional roots. My legacy has certainly given me a grounding as well as wings. I understand the ideals I should strive for and the dedication needed for it. Every musician must have a strong conviction and this was drilled into me, not to mention the stress that was laid on dedication, discipline and grit,” he explains.

Sumanth says although his uncle and father were trained by the same guru, his grandfather Mahadevappa, their styles are vastly different and each plays in his own unique way. “It took me an intense amount of sadhana to even attempt and later adopt their playing styles; to combine these two magnificent styles of playing and bring out a unique style of my own is my dream and goal and I will not stop till I attain it,” he adds.

“I have been collaborating with Hindustani musicians; this is giving me a diverse perspective on the raga structure … I also have had many opportunities to collaborate and perform with many internationally acclaimed Arabic, Western classical and jazz musicians which help me get insights on the similarities between Indian and Western styles.”

With his commanding stage presence and technical virtuosity, fuelled by his endless quest for perfection, and an uncanny ability to deliver, it is evident that music is Sumanth’s ikigai, so to say. No wonder Sumanth is regarded by fellow musicians and connoisseurs as one of the most promising and flourishing young violinists in the music scene today.