Visual narratives of Karnataka

The month-long art exhibition ‘Punashchetana’ opens today and brings together 16 young artists residing in Karnataka. A Shenoy Art Foundation initiative, the organisation has facilitated the online show of the artworks, which were created during the last few months during various stages of the lockdown.

Most of these artists have migrated to Bengaluru to study fine arts and sustain their art practice. In the recent times, the sense of confinement, scarcity of art materials and the physical distancing from family and friends, has led to much adaption and improvisation, which is evident in the artworks. Their art is a reflection of these times and emerges from a deeply personal space, while some of the works are a commentary on the political and social situation. Central to all of these, the human condition is positioned — its challenges, strength and resilience, which are entrenched in the narrative.

It is interesting to see how native materials, folk elements, family and community practices have influenced the art making. Meenakshi, who lives and works in Gulbarga, finds inspiration in her Lambani tribal roots and combines the folk tradition of lambani art — the vibrant and decorative nature of the embroidery with recognisable motifs — in an attempt to bridge the past with the contemporary.

Manjunatha Soratur lives and works in Shivamogga and his narratives embrace a philosophical approach, where each work revels in the simplicity and earthiness of life in the village. Manjunath Wali’s hometown, Vijayapura and Gadag, where he studied art, are important historical places with several architectural marvels in close proximity, which kindled his interest in history and architecture. He paints monuments and heritage sites in an attempt to create awareness about their significance and highlight conservation efforts.

Pradeep Kumar D M lives and works in both Davangere and Bengaluru and as a part of his quest for connecting with his regional roots, he relies on indigenous materials such as cow dung, bottle gourd shells, charcoal blocks and black slate and finds inspiration in intricate embroidery and drawings of Lambani art, a community that he belongs to. In this show, his drawings on terracotta roof tiles portray the life of the farmer and the community, through figures, motifs and symbols from the agrarian landscape.

Srinivasa N Reddy was born and raised in Gauribidanur, a town close to Vidurashwatha, a place, which played a major role during the Independence movement. His trips there as a child and the stories he heard have left a lasting impression on him, which have influenced his art. In the current works, Reddy comments on the political, social and economic situation, with emphasis on the plight of migrant workers.

Prasad K V’s digital photomontages explore the contrasts, shifts and interrelationships between nature and manmade elements, while the video is set around the life of migrant workers. Rudragaud Indi combines realism and fantasy to explore the impact of urbanisation on society and the environment.

Aishwaryan K, Anilakumar Govindappa, Anil Ijeri, Tabbu Tabassum, Lokesh B H, Mohan Kumar T, Naveen Kumar, Ningraj Patil and Sanjeev Rao Guthi present drawings, paintings and sculptures. The exhibition showcases a rich plethora of images and comments on contemporary issues, while the diversity of materials and media used offer interesting insights into indigenous social and cultural fabrics.

The exhibition continues till the end of the month.

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

