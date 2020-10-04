Walk into a starry night...

YouTube, Instagram and the now-banned TikTok are platforms that host and provide a variety of interesting content and much time can be whiled away in posting or browsing. On digital platforms, videos or moving images are a more popular option, compared to static images, especially in the context of art, more so in cases where the focus is on enhancing interactivity and demonstrating processes and skills. Distinct from talks, lectures and audio-based information, image-oriented content is playing a remarkable role in increasing art access and helping demystify it to a large extent — bringing forth materials, media and skills into public view.

Short video clippings of art exhibitions, museum displays and 3D renderings of paintings form one end of the spectrum, and on the other, are demonstration and entertainment-centered videos built around art concepts. Recordings of artists drawing, painting, sculpting and performing are highly popular. So are step-by-step paintings, for instance, demonstrating the use of Rangoli powders, coloured pencils, transference and drip techniques and use of fire to magically create photo-realistic and abstract pictures.

Animated paintings

An animated view that lets you step into ‘Starry Night’ by Vincent Van Gogh, stones and rocks converted into pictures of resting animals, 3D rendered images of street art of deep caverns and wells in the middle of the road, cracks in walls and animals lurking in corners... these are some of the images and videos popular on social media, which leave viewers marvelling at the talent and skill involved in the creation of this kind of art.

Videos of graffiti made in a few steps with simple objects at hand, such as stencils, spray cans and masking tape, offer a glimpse into the artistic process. The idea that commonly found materials can be used in making art helps to amplify interest in the arts and unmasks behind-the-scene processes. Similarly, short tutorials on drawing and painting, with step-by-step guidance, offer insights into the technicalities of it all. In general, time-lapse videos, ranging from 15 seconds to three minutes, on creative techniques, production and related stories are preferred. WhatsApp, a much-used, often maligned, but a key application, has played a crucial role in disseminating art-based content, including images and videos. Everything from hyperrealistic painting images to AR augmented art displays and animated stories around famous artworks are shared with passion and awe.

The quality of the content, delivery style and the final image is extremely important. Well-known art pieces, spectacular images, short and snappy content tend to circulate more and garner views and likes. Incidentally, apart from its educational and entertainment benefits, there is a monetary side to it, where advertising and sign-ups for tutorials offer financial opportunities. Either way, all of these make art accessible, deepen interest, entertain and offer a much-needed respite in today’s uncertain times.

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

