Coming out: Would you ever be late to your own party?

A few years ago, I read a book called Being You, Changing the World by Dr Dain Heer. In one of the chapters, he speaks about would you ever be late to your own party? I would say that is a pretty good way of looking at what is real and true for you when you decide to come out of the closet. Let us look at this from the context of our country. I can start by citing my own example, being the firstborn to my parents and the first in the next generation, elder to all my younger cousins etc,. I had no idea that my grandmother had dreams about me getting married on the day I was born.

At first, those projections and expectations seem trivial and as years go by, you are supposed to follow the auto-pilot of getting married and starting a family because the default is not neutral, it is heterosexual. In my teens, as I was becoming aware of my sexuality, confused by having different desires, being attracted to boys instead of girls, I would notice that every time we got an invite for someone’s wedding, it would always lead to talks about how grand my wedding would be and how much jewellery my would-be wife would get and what not. At best I can say, I was living in a tri-fold conundrum called my life throughout my teen years, pretending to abide by the normal (hetero) standards, hiding my onset of ever explosive homosexual desires and terrified about the fact there was no one to talk to about this.

Luckily, I am from a generation where the internet and computer had made their way into schools and homes by the time I was in high school and that is where I started to get more information on identifying as gay, chatting to random people online and reading some articles. That is how I discovered what the word gay meant and there was something called LGBTQIA. Later I discovered that there were parks as meeting points in the city for cruising or meeting people and gradually found these other safe spaces where some very brave people were having conversations about sexuality and that it was okay to be gay. Only after meeting some people in flesh, my mind was at rest. These were lawyers, historians, artists and professors we are talking about. From that point onwards, I started to care less and less about my sexuality and took it upon myself to create more awareness for the community and succeed in life.

Fast forward many years, of course, we live in a different time where the LGBTQIA+ community has gotten mainstream exposure via popular culture, movies, TV soaps, media to note a few. It may even seem like that coming out now is an easier process or that there is a right time to do it and so on. But is that really true? The reason I share a detailed account of my personal story is that every LGBTQIA person, whether young or old has to deal with some version or flavour of the same layers and dynamics. It is still not common in India to leave your parents house to start your own life as you turn 18. The involvement of family is an important aspect culturally speaking and many of your personal choices are interwoven together with the rest of the immediate family members and both yours and theirs intersects with the rest of the society. For example, after the initial shock, my mother’s most pertinent question was, what do I tell the neighbours and relatives? I had to work with their initial hesitation and gradually we made peace with my different sexuality.

If you are personally considering coming out, here is what I recommend to consider.

Get clear in your own mind space: You have to get this very clearly in your own way that you are not wrong or doing something wrong or even going against your family/society. You are different and you have different choices available to you. This is what sets the foundation of a future, where you create your life without any doubt or guilt. If you don’t make yourself wrong for this choice, no one else can, not even god.

Make the choice only when you are ready: There is no correct timeline. This is not an event but a process that everyone must evolve into at their own pace. You and only you know what is best for you, follow your instinct and never pressurise yourself. And remember, no matter how this is received by others, you still have you and there is nothing wrong with you.

Have your own back: Homophobia is a silent and invisible killer. It springs up when it does and that’s that. Your family’s background, education etc., has nothing to do with their point of view.

Some parents and families are supportive of the different choices and others are not. If you have a supportive family, that is wonderful, keep the conversation going and do your best to invite them to your world — talk to them about how you feel. In case, you encounter scepticism, give it some space and time.

If you are encountered with bullying or abuse, please know it is your choice to put up with it or not. You are not alone and support is always available if you reach out.

There is absolutely no reason for you to tolerate any abuse, which is why having your own back is paramount.

Secret ingredient: Create your life, be happy and successful. In the long run, this is only a problem if you make it so. The best gift you can give to yourself is to do what it takes to succeed in life and don’t use your sexuality to victimise yourself.

(The author is an activist and life coach.)