Humour: 'Ape'tly named

My husband and I nurture the notion that our holiday snapshots are eagerly awaited by family and friends. It is a fixation we are unlikely to forego since the hapless recipients of our vacation visuals feel bound to express ardent admiration. Consequently, for well over four decades, we have persistently plagued people with pictures of ourselves in sundry locations.

These days, having outgrown our former mailing methods, we send images slickly and swiftly around the globe.

Hard though it is to recall that there was once a world without Whatsapp, that inimitable invention was unheard of until relatively recently. For that matter, phone-photography itself was in its infancy when my husband and I visited Singapore, several years ago. As we strolled serenely through the Zoological Gardens on a bright sunny morning, we were armed with our prized possession, an antiquated camera.

Those whom we requested to pictorially preserve us for posterity were amused at the quaint contraption, but obligingly took photographs of us alongside the cages of the zoo’s many impressive inmates. We learnt, however, that if we wished to be clicked in the company of one of the country’s most remarkable residents, we would have to pay for the privilege.

Never having been exemplary economists, my husband and I were unlikely to embark upon fiscal prudence in the ‘Land of the Lion’. Disdaining our dearth of dollars, we cuddled close to Ah Meng, the famous orangutan whose celebrity visitors included Elizabeth Taylor, Bjorn Borg, Michael Jackson and the Duke of Edinburgh.

We were preparing to move away from that iconic figure when it seemed that the chimpanzee in the next enclosure was glancing at us ‘ape’ealingly. Emboldened by the cheers of the spectators, we moved on to befriend the beast. As we posed for the picture, the chimp clung to us in a display of fervent, if feigned, affection. “Hold still,” instructed the photographer. We obliged.

“Look straight at me, Surya,” he went on, and we almost fell off our seats in shock. How did he know my name? Singapore was undoubtedly advanced, but this was beyond belief. Could he have seen my passport? No, it was tucked away safely in my handbag. “Now, give me a smile,” he urged. I grinned obediently.

Finally, mission accomplished, the man walked up to the three of us. Patting the chimp, he said warmly, “Well done, Surya!”