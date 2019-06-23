Humour: To dye, or not to dye

With advancing age, a dilemma similar to the Shakespearean one — ‘To be, or not to be — has been haunting me for some time: ‘To dye, or not to dye.’ Each time it’s time to dye, I’m in two minds. One part of me wants me to leave hair in its natural condition, including the colour, and age gracefully.

This would be in line with my general worldview and outlook towards life. But then, the question — what is the natural colour of human hair — would stare at me.

People are born with hair of different colours, probably covering the entire spectrum.

Even within our own country, there is a wide variation. We are told evolutionary needs have had a great role in determining the colour of hair, too. The equatorial conditions in Africa warranted dark bodies and dark hair. Later, when man settled in Europe, the cold conditions called for fair skin and hair of other colours. And so on.

What is the natural colour for our geographical coordinates?

Even if the above question is settled, the urge of human beings to present themselves at their best would still vex me. (Again, the culprit is evolution; it has deposited this trait in us to help the survival of our species) .

We want to put not only our best foot forward but best hair, too. In my mother tongue, there is a saying: ‘Shathu kidannalum chamanju kidakkanam’. Rough translation: Even when one is lying in the coffin, he/she should be groomed well and should be in a proper outfit. While many Indians have an inexplicable obsession with white (fair) skin, when it comes to hair, the preferred colour is quite different. In the case of Keralites, it’s midnight black!

So, given the social milieu, what would be the natural colour for me?

One problem with grey/white colour is that it is generally seen as a sign of old age. It is also considered to be a sign of wisdom. (Please note: though different people are born with hair of different colours, white does not seem to be one among them. This is probably because white is not a primary colour. Only when wisdom mixes with the original colour of our hair, we have white hair!)

Exploiting the latter belief, I could have gone for grey, hoping that people would attribute the colour to wisdom. For this to be successful, I have to demonstrate wisdom, at least a little bit of it, independent of hair colour, which appears to be a tall order right now.

Anyway, as I’m not a supporter of minority rule. I do not want the grey population of my hair kingdom to capture power and herald my wisdom right now.

Therefore, I may continue to dye for somemore time. In taking this decision, I have been influenced by the Chinese leadership as well.

But ultimately, Satyameva jayate. It’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out. One day, in the clash of arguments for dyeing and against it, the natural colour will win.

Meanwhile, the whites, hopefully or regrettably, will have become majority, too. All of a sudden, there will be a white revolution.

Not sure whether I will or should observe that day as a ‘black’ day or ‘white’ day!