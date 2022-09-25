Savour the twist in the tale

A traditional Indian snack originating from Karnataka, chakli has us all wrapped around its spiky spiral shape. It is also known as murukku which literally means twisted. Since it is made out of different lentils, one can benefit from the rich ingredients but there are chances of indulging in one too many. Urad dal can be used as a primary lentil if you are looking for a lentil rich in minerals like phosphorus and calcium. Another ingredient that has a health benefit is the humble cumin seed, which aids in digestion. These are prepared during festivals as they are rich in fibre and iron and hence help in increasing one’s energy levels.

(The writer is the author of the cookbook Manna: Your Guide to Indian & Continental Cooking which is a result of her culinary journey during which she documented some of the most sought-after heritage recipes of India and elsewhere.)

A sweet crush

Making chaklis sure requires some flexing of the muscles and it is no wonder that most households share the hard labour of preparing these before savouring them. Ever wondered if this savoury can also be relished as a sweet dessert?

In the olden days, chaklis were made only during Ganesh Chaturthi. Back then, chakli-making was a time-consuming activity as it would take at least 5-6 days to prepare this dish. Rice would have to be washed and sun-dried for a few days, different lentils roasted and then the flour would have to be taken to a traditional mill for grinding. In the olden days, deep frying was done by women but they needed the help of men in making chaklis of different shapes with the dough. Men would be happy to help as the wooden chakli maker was very hard for women to handle. Chaklis were usually made in bulk, unlike now when even a small batch can be made with a much easier chakli maker.

At home, my mother would make chakli payasa 15-20 days after chaklis were prepared as everyone would have by now enjoyed the savoury and would be game for a dessert instead.

Chakli Payasa

Ingredients

Chakli: 10-12 ( plain)

Grated coconut: 2 cups

Jaggery: 1/2 to 3/4 cup

Salt: 1/4 tsp.

Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp.

Rice flour: 2 tsp.

Water: 4 cups



Method

Grind the grated coconut with sufficient water and extract the milk by straining it. Add some more water and repeat the process. Add a little water to the rice flour and make a paste. Mix all the ingredients except chakils in a thick-bottomed vessel and bring to a boil. Add chaklis and boil for 2-3 mins. Remove from heat, cover and set aside for 4-5 hours to allow the chaklis to absorb the essence and become soft. Serve this delicacy with care so you do not break the chaklis.

(Recipe courtesy Saroj Revankar.)

