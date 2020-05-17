Ever since companies rolled out mandatory work from home diktats amid the spread of Covid-19, many are working remotely. As one with ample time and out of sheer curiosity, I decided to call on a few, simply and purely to get a sense of what it feels to work from the safe confines of a home.

I rang Ajay’s doorbell. A trifle surprised, he said namaste with folded hands, ignoring my attempted handshake. It must be fun to work from home, I began. “Fun!” he smirked, “Not if you have someone hovering around all the time, especially when you’re on a call,” he simpered, looking around to see if his wife was listening.

My old pal David lived nearby. You’re feeling right at home, I blurted matter-of-factly, seeing him shirtless and in shorts. You bet, he guffawed, leading me to a corner of the living room, pointing to his work station. Working hard? I asked. “Hardly” hollered his wife Tina from the bedroom. He plonks himself in front of the TV so often, can’t wait for him to return to the office, she laughed. With both working from home, you must be having a lot of time with each other, I continued softly. Looking puzzled, he said, with all this social distancing, it is only flying kisses!

Next when I rang the bell at Maria and Joe’s, Maria answered the door hastily, excusing herself to shut the study. “Yesterday the cat jumped on my laptop and messed around with the mouse, just ensuring she doesn’t get in,” sighed Maria. I commiserated with her and enquired if it was good working from home. “Oh my, I’ve already put on four kilos, can’t resist snacking while working.” I looked at Joe. “I only realised now how many chocolates she eats while working,” he taunted. Maria returned sharply with “and how many coffees and cigarettes do you have while working.” Sensing the argument could generate heat, I politely exited.

Finally, I called on Rohit, a sales manager for a US firm who candidly admitted it was cool to work from home, except that the house dog decides to let out angry barks when he is on conference calls.

His sister Sheela, who works as a secretary for the MD of an MNC seemed visibly happy working from home. Who wouldn’t be happy being all the time on social media and listening to music on YouTube, chuckled Rohit.”