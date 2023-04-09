A merciless sun and fair-weather friends

Summer is already upon us in most parts of the country. On a recent Sunday, I sat under a rain tree and listened to the cicadas trilling up above my head, drowning out the honks of passing traffic and the hallelujahs of an evangelical choir. The fruit flies and wasps buzzed around as mangoes ripened on fruit-laden trees. The sun is, as on most days, merciless.

It’s the perfect weather to immerse yourself in a novel like James Lloyd (J L) Carr’s A Month in the Country (first published in 1980). The book is widely considered to be Carr’s masterpiece and won him a whole slew of awards as well as a place on the Booker shortlist.

There isn’t much of a plot in this slim wonder of a novel. It’s the high summer of 1920 and Tom Birkin, who has survived the war but is afflicted by a stammer and facial tics as a result of trauma, is on his way to the tiny Yorkshire village of Oxgodby where he has taken a short-term job of uncovering a medieval mural in the church. The story is narrated by Tom more than 50 years later — his recollections of that one summer are therefore shaded by regret and melancholy.

But Carr as a writer had a wonderful sense of humour and wit and A Month in the Country has plenty to even out the nostalgic tone of an old man looking back at his vanished youth. Within its opening pages, Birkin has a run-in with the business-like Vicar (“…pale-eyed, a cold, cooped-up look about him…”) regarding his lodging in the bell chamber of the church and whether using a stove is as per the contract agreed. The Vicar is described as giving the stove “a resentful little kick. They glowered at one another like ancient enemies.” The project of uncovering the mural is funded by the bequest of the late Miss Hebron who’d gone up a ladder and scraped a patch of wall to uncover two heads of the hidden mural. She then apparently whitewashed it without considering the damage to the work. (The Vicar recounts this to an appalled Birkin and it’s impossible when reading these lines not to immediately recall a more modern restoration debacle, that of the Ecce Homo in Spain). As Birkin gradually uncovers the mural through the summer, he finds himself settling into the slow rhythms of life in the village and gradually recovers from his wartime trauma.

Miss Hebron also left some money in her will to find the grave of a medieval ancestor and this dig is handled by an archaeologist named Charles Moon. Birkin and Moon work in tandem on their individual projects and as days pass their friendship grows. Eventually, a third person comes into their lives in the form of the Vicar’s wife, Alice Keach. She observes their work, brings them food and refreshments, and engages them in conversation. The seed of something is planted in Birkin’s heart that blossoms into love. But it’s an inconvenient love: he’s married to a wife who’s gone off with another man and Alice is a deeply religious woman. There are no prospects for a happy romance. Conflicts will arise before Birkin’s work on the mural is done.

A Month in the Country leaves an indelible impression on the reader: of missed opportunities, of the necessity of nature and art in healing the deepest of wounds, of friendships born in sunny weather that don’t last beyond a season. J L Carr conjured up forgotten worlds with ease and one finds it impossible not to be drawn into their depths and emerge with a better understanding of the fragility of human bonds.

The author is a writer and communications professional. When she’s not reading, writing or watching cat videos, she can be found on Instagram @saudha_k where she posts about reading, writing, and cats.

That One Book is a fortnightly column that does exactly what it says — it takes up one great classic and tells you why it is (still) great.