A roar from the margins

Manoranjan Byapari’s life experiences allow him to write incisive, raw, and gut-wrenching works. His latest, The Nemesis, the second in the Chandal Jibon trilogy and translated by V Ramaswamy, is out now.

Be it two of his JCB Prize for Literature-shortlisted translations — The Gunpowder In The Air and Imaan — both by Arunava Sinha, or his autobiographies — Interrogating My Chandal Life: An Autobiography Of A Dalit, translated by Sipra Mukherjee, and How I Became A Writer, translated by Anurima Chanda, his emphasis has always been to amplify the voices of the visible invisibles of the society.

When I meet him, I tell him we can do this interview in Hindi. He swiftly replies, “Of course, because I don’t know English.” No, because I don’t know Bangla. He smiles.

I ask why he writes autobiographical fiction when most writers are sceptical of giving away their life stories in their novels. “I am least bothered about who writes for what reasons. What I know for sure is that crores of people sleep empty-bellied, while one per cent of this country’s population has cornered more than three-fourths of its resources. Why do you think that happens? Because all sorts of establishments help them. Which is why I write what I do, to give voice to those people who are ignored by the establishment.”

Byapari meticulously balances his political and writerly life. Aren’t they contrasting pursuits? “I have been fighting against communalism, capitalism, and caste-patriarchal society, both in writing and politics. The people who gave me this political platform are the ones who knew me before. They knew my previous life. As far as I am concerned, their political ambitions are similar to mine. So, as a representative of the poor, marginalised, and Dalits, and as a writer, I don’t find any duality here. When that won’t be the case, I’ll see what can be done but as of now, I don’t think that’ll happen.”

Next, I ask him why in Imaan he showed a young man’s willingness to be in jail despite the freedom he’s promised outside its confines. “See,” Byapari says, “that book is based on this 20-something-year-old man I met in jail. He would roam about and be restless inside the premises. I imagined what his life would be like outside because the so-called ‘good’ people don’t want to do anything with him. I wondered how he will interact with society because I’ve faced similar ostracisation. Whatever anyone does — be it robbery, dacoity, or petty thefts — they have their own reasons. After committing that crime, when they find themselves inside the jail, they’re given everything: food, a blanket, and a roof over their head. But outside, they’re denied the same. I wanted to show that.”

Further, Byapari tells me it’s paradoxical that the people who publish him and nominate him for prizes are part of the same ecosystem that he’s fighting against. He understands why Dalit and queer narratives are finding much attention nowadays. “There’s profit. These businesspeople know it’ll sell. It doesn’t matter if a book criticises them. They’ll publish it regardless because they know no book can do anything to them.”

He, however, feels prize money supports writers, though he’s sceptical of the readership it is often said to increase. “For me, it has been word-of-mouth publicity. No advertising or prize nomination helps in comparison to people saying: Read this. I loved it. Perhaps because I write crude reality? I am not a polished writer in the sense that there are no literary devices — alliteration, similes, metaphors — in my work. I write as is. I give permission to my translators to translate as they want because I write an insider’s perspective, a deeply lived reality,” Byapari submits.

“A writer should aspire to mirror reality in their work, but sloganeering is a different thing,” he continues. “A book can definitely play a role in changing society. For example, Sukanta Bhattacharya, a poet who was known as ‘Young Nazrul’, was writing poetry relevant to the time. I am unsure if his works will find an audience today. A writer must interrogate what society needs, then success is guaranteed.”