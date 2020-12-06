A story for a rainy afternoon

This is the age of Aquarius, as they say in astrological circles. It indicates, among other things, a great renewal of interest in astrology and the occult sciences. And we see this all around us today.

Author Sundari Venkatraman perhaps wants to tap into this newfound interest of millennials with her latest novel ‘Taurus Temptation’, the third in her series ‘Written In The Stars’.

As far as the story goes, Vidyut is a typical Taurean who has left a broken engagement behind.

In comes into his life Haasini, a Cancerian-entrepreneur (those warning bells should be ringing in your head already), who brings sunshine and spring into the obstinate bull’s dull days.

Without giving too much of the story way, let’s say just when the crab and the bull are ready to take their relationship to the next level, trouble arrives in unexpected ways and from unexpected sources.

A simple narration and a strong plot make this novel a breezy read. Youngsters in love (and in tune with their zodiac) will relate much to the emotions of the lead characters.

Ultimately, this is a love story that goes well with your cup of tea on a rainy afternoon.

The book can be read on the Amazon Kindle app for free.