A twist in the tail!

When Dharmaraya was getting ready to perform the Rajasuyayaga, Krishna advised him to send Bhimasena to get the divine cow, Kamadhenu, the wish-giving tree, Kalpavriksha, and the most powerful beast, Purushamriga, from heaven. Dharmaraya was afraid the beast might swallow his little brother. But Krishna reassured him about Bhima’s powers to achieve the feat. Since their father’s salvation depended on the performance of the Yaga, Bhima set out for heaven bearing the letter given by Krishna.

Having understood Dharmaraya’s concern, Krishna summoned Anjaneya and asked him to help his brother Bhima capture the Parusa beast. While Bhimasena walked the road to heaven alone, Anjaneya, arriving at the upper mountain ahead of him, sat in the small gap between the two mountains.

Disguised as a ripe old man, he let his long tail fall across the path, and block Bhima’s way. When Bhima, armed with a mace, came roaring, birds and beasts flew helter-skelter in fear. Twelve-foot-long tigers that feed on humans, roaring lions that tear humans to pieces and twin-headed Gandabherunda birds that swallow human beings, bolted in terror when they heard Bhima’s thunderous shouts.

On hearing the roar of lions and tigers, Anjaneya lay down again, snoring and groaning. Bhima was annoyed at the beast blocking his way ‘Hey, who are you? Why don’t you lie on your side and clear the way for me,’ he said to Anjaneya. When his shouting and chiding failed to wake him up, Bhima prodded Anjaneya with his mace. Opening his eyes slowly, Anjaneya said, ‘Who are you human? You have ruined my sleep’. Bhimasena simply roared, ‘Get out of my way!’

‘Your roar has shaken me to the core. I’m an old man nearing my death. Unable to carry the weight of my body, I fell asleep on the way. Tell me who you are before you carry on.’

‘Old man, I don’t know how you managed to come this far. Who are you? Why are you here? I am the heroic warrior, Bhimasena, brother of Dharmaraya, and son of Pandu, who was emperor of Hasthinavathi.’

‘I’m glad to know what a great hero you are. Where are you off to, child?’

His words made Bhima furious. ‘Why should that concern you? Just get out of my way!’

‘I have heard folks say you are very strong. I’ve always wanted to meet you. I’ve been lying here groaning, for seven years, unable to lift or move this long tail. Please move it aside and carry on!’

Bhima glared at Anjaneya, and with a feeling of repulsion, tried pushing the tail with his mace. He couldn’t even shake the tail which was as heavy as a mountain. Anjaneya felt like laughing. No matter how hard Bhima pushed the tail with his mace, he couldn’t move it. He was shocked at not being able to move an old monkey’s tail with his 80 mana-heavy steel mace. He tried lifting the tail with his hands but toppled over. When he knelt down, and supporting himself against one of the mountains, tried plucking the tail off the ground using all his power, he was thrown 30 feet away. This made Bhima wonder, ‘When I’ve failed to do even this, how can I hope to bring the Purusha beast from Indra’s world?’ He fell at Anjaneya’s feet and begged his forgiveness. ‘Oh noble soul, I failed to realise your greatness and miraculous powers. Please tell me who you are.’

With a smile, Anjaneya called Bhima closer and told him: ‘You want to know who I am? I am the son of Vayu, God of Winds, and Anjanadevi. I used to be a minister under Sugriva in Kishkinda. My mother placed the Atmalinga in my heart and blessed me with immortality. ‘Be known for your great strength and your devotion to Rama,’ she said. You and I, both being sons of Vayu, are brothers.’

Bhima asked Anjaneya’s forgiveness and begged him to help complete his mission.

(This is the first part of the story. The second and concluding part will be published in March.)

The author, a retired professor of English, is a well-known theatre and television artiste and an award-winning translator.

Folktales from the Mahabharata is a monthly column that features lesser-known episodes from ‘Janapada Mahabharata’ sung by eminent folk-artiste Bettada Beedu Siddhashetty and published by Dr P K Rajashekara.