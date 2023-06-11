A whisper in the winds

I was an emotional teenager — hypersensitive and feeling feelings a bit too much for my own good. I eventually channelled these emotions into what now reads like atrocious poetry. Believing that the world needed to be exposed to my poetic genius, I had them published in small magazines and in pamphlets. The world didn’t exactly respond with enthusiasm. At some point, in order to soothe my hurt, my mother decided I should meet a writer and learn what the life of the mind meant.

This was the late 90s when you could call up the telephone exchange still and ask for the phone numbers of prominent people. In her enterprising way my mother managed to get hold of the contact details of the late great Malayali writer Kamala Das and one August afternoon we ended up in her Kochi apartment where she graciously received us for a brief interaction. My mother gave my poetry to Das who said she would read it and we chatted briefly about her family’s old ancestral home and then we left. Sometime later she sent me a kind note saying she enjoyed my poems and encouraged me to keep writing and my mother still has that letter — it’s one of her most treasured possessions.

When I read Das’ memoir, A Childhood in Malabar, I understood why she grew up to be such a kind and patient person who treated everyone, even awkward teenagers, with respect. It’s an enchanting book, a collection of vignettes of the times Das spent in her mother’s ancestral home in Punnayarkulam where she was mainly in the care of a number of older women relatives. These were the years of the Second World War. Young Kamala actually grew up in Calcutta where her father was a big shot in an automotive firm and her mother was known for her Malayalam poetry. The threat of war was ever-present so Kamala and her siblings were sent often to Punnayarkulam where she enjoyed not just listening to the stories that her grandmothers and aunts narrated but also the village gossip exchanged between servants and vendors and visiting neighbours.

The memoir was a result of a series of psychoanalysis sessions that Das undertook when she was older. Encouraged by her analyst to explore the re-emergence of these buried memories further, she penned down what has become a rich and detailed record of women’s domestic lives in rural Kerala in the early 20th century.

Given her upper caste background, the majority of these memories are of a life of privilege but to give Das her due, the absurdity of caste is one of the first things she tackles head-on in the book. A memoir like this is of course an exercise in nostalgia — even more so now than at the time it was first published in the original Malayalam in the late 1980s (the English translation came out in 2003). The world it describes is non-existent. And yet, last November, I happened to be in Punnayarkulam, standing on the grounds of an old illam (an upper-caste residence) that had been converted into an art gallery. I found that it was possible to close my eyes and listen to the wind rustle the treetops and imagine young Kamala running about these landscapes.

Some might consider literary memoirs to be ever so self-indulgent — but surely there’s no greater gift for a writer to leave behind for those she’ll never meet — to read about the people and places that stoked her creative fires.

The author is a writer and communications professional. When she’s not reading, writing or watching cat videos, she can be found on IG @saudha_k where she posts about reading, writing, and cats.

