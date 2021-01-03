Begin the year with the funnies

Many adults believe that children’s books need to inform, educate and be full of “morals”. But whatever happened to reading for the pure pleasure of it? Don’t tell me adults watch only documentaries on TV! Don’t we all need moments when we can put our feet up, laugh, relax, and just be silly? These funny books help us do just that.

Warning: Do not read these while eating or drinking, or you’ll get foodstuff up your nose.

Ammachi’s Glasses by Priya Kuriyan: In this delightful wordless picture book, pictures tell the story of what happens when Ammachi loses her glasses. Each “read” brings with it fresh laughter.

The Book With No Pictures by B J Novak: The previous one didn’t have words, this one doesn’t have pictures. A book that should be read out by an adult to the child. Be assured of massive belly laughs.

This is Not My Hat by Jon Klassen: I was browsing picture books in the library when a nice librarian slipped this book into my hand, a book all about a fish claiming that the hat he is wearing is his. Pretty sure the librarian was sorry she gave it to me when my hoots of laughter broke the library’s silence.

Moin and the Monster by Anushka Ravishankar, illustrated by Anitha Balachandran: Moin has to hide a banana-loving, atrocious-song-singing monster from his parents in this laugh-out loud set of two books, with ridiculous situations and unforgettable characters.

The Amelia Bedelia series by Peggy Parish: This is about Amelia, who takes everything literally, with hilarious results. Kids who like puns and the peculiarities of the English language will love these books.

The Mystery of the Secret Hair Oil Formula by Asha Nehemiah, illustrated by Amit Vaccharajani: With a fast-paced mystery, and the most wonderful names and creative insults ever, this book made us guffaw.

The Gooney Bird Greene series by Lois Lowry: This tells the story of a girl with astounding storytelling abilities and a unique style of her own. Never fails to send her classmates (and us readers) into ripples of laughter.

Friends Behind Walls by Harshikaa Udasi: Inu and Putti want to play with each other, but why won’t the adults let them? Made us go snort-snort with laughter.

Calvin and Hobbes by Bill Watterson: This collection of comic strips is a classic. The best part is that with age, children discover newer layers and hence deeper levels of humour. Never gets old.

The Bartimaeus Sequence of four books by Jonathan Stroud: Who knew footnotes could be funny? Arguably one of the funniest characters in literature, Bartimaeus, the supercilious, wisecracking djinni leaves us doubled over with breathless laughter.

Books by P G Wodehouse: Not strictly in the kidlit category, but suitable for teens. If you “get” his style of humour, you’re all set, chuckling for life. Hope this year is good to you, and you are able to laugh and smile your way through. Happy New Year!

The author got a master’s degree in energy engineering and worked in the IT industry until her daughter dragged out the writer lurking inside her. She has written eight books for children and can be reached at www.shruthi-rao.com

GobbledyBook is a fortnightly column that gives a peek into the wondrous world of children’s books. Hop on! Or as Alice did, plunge into the rabbit hole.