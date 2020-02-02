Book Rack - Feb 2-9

Dawn: The Warrior Princess of Kashmir
Rakesh K Kaul
Penguin, 2019, pp 254, Rs 299
It is AD 3000. Hiding from the world in a cave in Mount Kailash, Dawn encounters two people who urge her to fulfil the prophecy of fighting the Troika. Does Dawn have it in her to become the ultimate warrior?
Kali Yuga: The Ascension
Jatin Gupta
Rupa, 2020, pp 225, Rs 295
An enthralling tale of many centuries ago set in the mythical land of Shivpuri in the Himalayas, the book attempts to answer the question: ‘What does Kali Yuga hold for us?’
Raavanputr Meghnad
Kevin Missal
Simon & Schuster, 2019, pp 290, Rs 250
This is a fantasy-mythological tale of Meghnad, ‘the perfect son of the tyrannical king Raavan’. Meghnad happens to learn the truth behind the war he was fighting. How did this knowledge change him?
The Chronicler
Jwalant Nalin Sampat
Niyogi Books, 2019, pp 152, Rs 295
Set in the immediate future, this is the story of the ‘Chronicler’ who harbours memories that could change the map of the world and the course of history.
The Flight of the Arconaut
Sophia Khan
Westland, 2020, pp 440, Rs 599
This is the first instalment of the Atlantis Trilogy. It chronicles the events after a catastrophic comet impact. Declining fertility and plummeting IQs continue to decimate the earth’s population and a second great war seems imminent.
