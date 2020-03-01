Book Rack (Feb 24th to March 1)

DareDreamers: A Start-up of Superheroes

Kartik Sharma and Ravi Nirmal Sharma

Rupa, 2020, pp 288, Rs 250

Rasiq is riding the highs of life thanks to his successes as an investment banker. However, his arrogance soon gets the better of him and he loses everything. He reboots his life and teams up with five talented superheroes. Will they defeat their adversaries? Or will Rasiq fail again?

Marauders of Hope

Aruna Ravikumar

TheWritePlace, 2020, pp 166, Rs 299

In this book, a senior journalist outlines some of the biggest scams that have rocked the country and ruined lives forever, especially money-spinning schemes in the form of multi-level marketing/network companies.

Instrumental Lives

Pankaj Sekhsaria

Routledge, 2020, pp 126, Rs 650

This book is an account of instrument making at the cutting edge of contemporary science and technology in a modern Indian scientific laboratory. It is the story as much of the lives of instruments as of their deaths.

Calling Elvis

Shantanu Datta

SpeakingTiger, 2020, pp 212, Rs 399

This book provides a rare glimpse into the minds of some of the greatest performers the world has seen — artistes who have influenced entire generations with their music — and promises to be a treat for music lovers everywhere.

A Handbook on Differently Abled Children

Dr Satheesh Rao and N R Hegde

NRHegde Publishers, 2019, pp 193, Rs 250

As the title suggests, this book aims to be a guide to clinicians, parents, and caretakers and provides comprehensive information about differently-abled children and intellectual disability in the Indian context.