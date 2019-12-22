BOOK RACK FOR DECEMBER 22-28

Panipat

Vishwas Patil (Translated by Nadeem Khan)

Westland, 2019, pp 575, Rs 899

Among the five highest selling Marathi novels of all time, the book has received 38 awards since its release in 1988 and has sold more than 250,000 copies. This English translation captures all that the third battle of Panipat, the bloodiest of them all, meant to the Marathas.

Traffic Management in Metropolitan Cities

Dr M A Saleem

Puliani and Puliani, 2019, pp 266, Rs 695

This book promises to suggest sustainable strategies for the biggest problem cities face today — traffic congestion. The author, an IPS officer of repute, has served the Karnataka State Police in various capacities and has a special interest in traffic management.

Off the Shelf

Sridhar Balan

Speaking Tiger, pp 246, Rs 399

This is a book about writers, editors, publishers, booksellers and readers, all who are associated with words, written, printed and bound. It gives us stories and facts about some extraordinary ‘book people’ and places.

The Station Master

Indranil Mukherjee

Become Shakespeare, 2019, pp 198, Rs 199

This is a collection of ten ghostly stories based on real occurrences...strange wails on a misty night, a brutal murder, a mysterious storm, a deserted railway station...here you will find them all.

Dopehri

Pankaj Kapur (Translated by Rahul Soni)

HarperCollins, 2019, pp 110, Rs 299

This is a translation of renowned actor Pankaj Kapur’s debut novel set in Lucknow and originally written in Hindustani. It tells the tale of Amma Bi, an elderly widow in a Lucknow haveli, a ghostly afternoon visitor and a winsome lodger Sabiha who does some mysterious work in her room.