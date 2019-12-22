BOOK RACK FOR DECEMBER 22-28

Panipat
Vishwas Patil (Translated by Nadeem Khan)
Westland, 2019, pp 575, Rs 899
Among the five highest selling Marathi novels of all time, the book has received 38 awards since its release in 1988 and has sold more than 250,000 copies. This English translation captures all that the third battle of Panipat, the bloodiest of them all, meant to the Marathas.
Traffic Management in Metropolitan Cities
Dr M A Saleem
Puliani and Puliani, 2019, pp 266, Rs 695
This book promises to suggest sustainable strategies for the biggest problem cities face today — traffic congestion. The author, an IPS officer of repute, has served the Karnataka State Police in various capacities and has a special interest in traffic management.
Off the Shelf
Sridhar Balan
Speaking Tiger, pp 246, Rs 399
This is a book about writers, editors, publishers, booksellers and readers, all who are associated with words, written, printed and bound. It gives us stories and facts about some extraordinary ‘book people’ and places.
The Station Master
Indranil Mukherjee
Become Shakespeare, 2019, pp 198, Rs 199
This is a collection of ten ghostly stories based on real occurrences...strange wails on a misty night, a brutal murder, a mysterious storm, a deserted railway station...here you will find them all.
Dopehri
Pankaj Kapur (Translated by Rahul Soni)
HarperCollins, 2019, pp 110, Rs 299
This is a translation of renowned actor Pankaj Kapur’s debut novel set in Lucknow and originally written in Hindustani. It tells the tale of Amma Bi, an elderly widow in a Lucknow haveli, a ghostly afternoon visitor and a winsome lodger Sabiha who does some mysterious work in her room.