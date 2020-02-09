Book Rack for Feb 9 to 15

Snug
Catana Chetwynd
Simon & Schuster, 2020, pp 136, Rs 599
From the author of the bestselling 'Little Moments of Love' comes 'Snug', a collection of comics that perfectly capture the honest, playful and relatable aspects of romantic life.
Trending in Love
Pankaj Dubey
Penguin, 2020, pp 224, Rs 199
A heady mix of dreams and desire, this is a story of Sanam and Aamir and their undying love in the face of our society's most dangerous beliefs.
Cross Connection
Preety Praveen
BlueRose Publishers, 2020, pp 203, Rs 299
Simar from Punjab lands up in Tamil Nadu to complete her degree. She meets the love of her life Naveen from Kerala. While they weave their dreams of love, fate has other plans. Will the young lovers ever unite?
Across the Line
Nayanika Mahtani
Penguin, 2020, pp 236, Rs 250
This is the story of Jai and Anaya who hail from worlds that are quite opposite to each other. As Jai and Anaya's unlikely worlds collide, there opens up a tale of borders and beliefs shaped by the games people play.
Kika & Me
Dr Amit Patel
Macmillan, 2020, pp 287, Rs 650
This is an extraordinary true story of the bonding between a trauma doctor who suddenly loses his sight and his guide dog and how together they overcome several obstacles and make the impossible possible.
