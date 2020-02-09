Book Rack for Feb 9 to 15

Snug

Catana Chetwynd

Simon & Schuster, 2020, pp 136, Rs 599

From the author of the bestselling 'Little Moments of Love' comes 'Snug', a collection of comics that perfectly capture the honest, playful and relatable aspects of romantic life.

Trending in Love

Pankaj Dubey

Penguin, 2020, pp 224, Rs 199

A heady mix of dreams and desire, this is a story of Sanam and Aamir and their undying love in the face of our society's most dangerous beliefs.

Cross Connection

Preety Praveen

BlueRose Publishers, 2020, pp 203, Rs 299

Simar from Punjab lands up in Tamil Nadu to complete her degree. She meets the love of her life Naveen from Kerala. While they weave their dreams of love, fate has other plans. Will the young lovers ever unite?

Across the Line

Nayanika Mahtani

Penguin, 2020, pp 236, Rs 250

This is the story of Jai and Anaya who hail from worlds that are quite opposite to each other. As Jai and Anaya's unlikely worlds collide, there opens up a tale of borders and beliefs shaped by the games people play.

Kika & Me

Dr Amit Patel

Macmillan, 2020, pp 287, Rs 650

This is an extraordinary true story of the bonding between a trauma doctor who suddenly loses his sight and his guide dog and how together they overcome several obstacles and make the impossible possible.