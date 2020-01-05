Book Rack for Jan 5-12

History Men
T C A Raghavan
HarperCollins, 2020, pp 448, Rs 799
This is the story of the intersecting lives of three deeply committed historians: Sir Jadunath Sarkar (1870–1958), who was an expert on the Mughal period, G S Sardesai (1865–1959), whose works were on the Marathas, and Raghubir Sinh (1908–1991), who studied the Rajputs. How the three became friends and how together they illuminated a historical moment is a story worth telling.
A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of V K Krishna Menon
Jairam Ramesh
Penguin Viking, 2019, pp 744, Rs 999
This is a compelling biography of one of India’s most controversial public figures. V K Krishna Menon continues to command our attention not just because he was Jawaharlal Nehru’s confidante and soulmate, but also for many of his own political and literary accomplishments.
The Cartiers
Francesca Cartier Brickell
Penguin RandomHouse, 2019, pp 656, Rs 799
This book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the firm’s most iconic jewellery — the notoriously cursed Hope Diamond, the Romanov emeralds, the classic panther pieces — and the long line of luminaries who wore them.
The Virtual Hindu Rashtra
Rohit Chopra
HarperCollins, 2020, pp 221, Rs 399
The book promises to examine the relationship of Hindu nationalism and new media across internet spaces, including WhatsApp groups circulating jokes about Modi’s critics.
1971: A People’s History from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India
Anam Zakaria
Penguin RandomHouse, 2020, pp 304, Rs 699
Navigating the varied terrain that is 1971 across Pakistan, Bangladesh and India, the author presents the momentous year’s events in detail.