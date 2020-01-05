Book Rack for Jan 5-12

History Men

T C A Raghavan

HarperCollins, 2020, pp 448, Rs 799

This is the story of the intersecting lives of three deeply committed historians: Sir Jadunath Sarkar (1870–1958), who was an expert on the Mughal period, G S Sardesai (1865–1959), whose works were on the Marathas, and Raghubir Sinh (1908–1991), who studied the Rajputs. How the three became friends and how together they illuminated a historical moment is a story worth telling.

A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of V K Krishna Menon

Jairam Ramesh

Penguin Viking, 2019, pp 744, Rs 999

This is a compelling biography of one of India’s most controversial public figures. V K Krishna Menon continues to command our attention not just because he was Jawaharlal Nehru’s confidante and soulmate, but also for many of his own political and literary accomplishments.

The Cartiers

Francesca Cartier Brickell

Penguin RandomHouse, 2019, pp 656, Rs 799

This book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the firm’s most iconic jewellery — the notoriously cursed Hope Diamond, the Romanov emeralds, the classic panther pieces — and the long line of luminaries who wore them.

The Virtual Hindu Rashtra

Rohit Chopra

HarperCollins, 2020, pp 221, Rs 399

The book promises to examine the relationship of Hindu nationalism and new media across internet spaces, including WhatsApp groups circulating jokes about Modi’s critics.

1971: A People’s History from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India

Anam Zakaria

Penguin RandomHouse, 2020, pp 304, Rs 699

Navigating the varied terrain that is 1971 across Pakistan, Bangladesh and India, the author presents the momentous year’s events in detail.