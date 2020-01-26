Book Rack- January 19 to 26

Article 370
Sumit Dutt Majumder
Niyogi Books, 2020, pp 172, Rs 395
This book seeks to clarify the issues surrounding Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, thus hoping to provide readers with lucid information about this important constitutional, political and legal matter.
Telecom Man
Brijendra K Syngal and Sandipan Deb
Westland, 2020, pp 300, Rs 699
This is the story of the father of internet in India — and a riveting and inspiring chronicle of change. It narrates how B K Syngal brought the internet to India in 1995.
A New India:
Selected Writings 2014-19
Arun Jaitley
Juggernaut, 2020, pp 384, Rs 799
In this book — published posthumously — Arun Jaitley presents comprehensive essays on BJP’s policies and analyses its rule between 2014–19.
Dreams of a Billion: India and the Olympic Games
Boria Majumdar and Nalin Mehta
HarperCollins, 2020, pp 352, Rs 699
This book gives the reader an inside view of what goes on backstage in the Indian Olympics world alongside a quick history of how India has fared at the Olympics over the past century.
Republic of Religion: The Rise and Fall of Colonial Secularism in India
Abhinav Chandrachud
PenguinViking, 2020, pp 320, Rs 599
This book reasons that the secular structure of India was imposed by a colonial power. It was an unnatural foreign imposition, perhaps one that was bound to come apart once colonialism ended.