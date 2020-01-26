Book Rack- January 19 to 26

Article 370

Sumit Dutt Majumder

Niyogi Books, 2020, pp 172, Rs 395

This book seeks to clarify the issues surrounding Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, thus hoping to provide readers with lucid information about this important constitutional, political and legal matter.

Telecom Man

Brijendra K Syngal and Sandipan Deb

Westland, 2020, pp 300, Rs 699

This is the story of the father of internet in India — and a riveting and inspiring chronicle of change. It narrates how B K Syngal brought the internet to India in 1995.

A New India:

Selected Writings 2014-19

Arun Jaitley

Juggernaut, 2020, pp 384, Rs 799

In this book — published posthumously — Arun Jaitley presents comprehensive essays on BJP’s policies and analyses its rule between 2014–19.

Dreams of a Billion: India and the Olympic Games

Boria Majumdar and Nalin Mehta

HarperCollins, 2020, pp 352, Rs 699

This book gives the reader an inside view of what goes on backstage in the Indian Olympics world alongside a quick history of how India has fared at the Olympics over the past century.

Republic of Religion: The Rise and Fall of Colonial Secularism in India

Abhinav Chandrachud

PenguinViking, 2020, pp 320, Rs 599

This book reasons that the secular structure of India was imposed by a colonial power. It was an unnatural foreign imposition, perhaps one that was bound to come apart once colonialism ended.