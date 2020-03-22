Book Rack (March 22nd to 28th)

The Ant Who Swallowed a Sun
Translated by Neela Bhagwat and Jerry Pinto
SpeakingTiger 2020, pp 181, Rs 299
This is a collection of translations of abhangs by prominent and lesser-known Marathi women-saints belonging to the Bhakti Movement. The poems spread the message of universal humanism and devotion.
With Love: A Collection of Letters
Multiple Authors
Penguin 2020, pp 125, Rs 199
After the enormous success of Terribly Tiny Tales comes this book of letters. The letters have been written from a deeply private place and their vulnerability and candour promise to make one examine and reflect on one’s own relationships.
Summer Solstice and other poems
Shristi Banka
Locksley Hall 2020, pp 117, Rs 250
This is a collection of poems that span romance, fantasy, inspiration, drama, tragedy and family. They are a personal reflection of the author’s experiences.
Dear Me: Inspiring Letters by Sports Stars To Their Younger Selves
Multiple Authors
Penguin 2020, pp 200, Rs 199
This is a collection of letters from some of the most celebrated names in sports — Milkha Singh, Viswanathan Anand, Bhaichung Bhutia and many more — to their younger selves where they remember the moments that changed their lives.
The King of the Sea
Nandan Gautam
NotionPress 2020, pp 341, Rs 595
This is a book that is a combination of a novel, a journal and a music album. It promises to be a metaphysical journey into another world and the writing resembles poetry more than prose.