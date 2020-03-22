Book Rack (March 22nd to 28th)

The Ant Who Swallowed a Sun

Translated by Neela Bhagwat and Jerry Pinto

SpeakingTiger 2020, pp 181, Rs 299

This is a collection of translations of abhangs by prominent and lesser-known Marathi women-saints belonging to the Bhakti Movement. The poems spread the message of universal humanism and devotion.

With Love: A Collection of Letters

Multiple Authors

Penguin 2020, pp 125, Rs 199

After the enormous success of Terribly Tiny Tales comes this book of letters. The letters have been written from a deeply private place and their vulnerability and candour promise to make one examine and reflect on one’s own relationships.

Summer Solstice and other poems

Shristi Banka

Locksley Hall 2020, pp 117, Rs 250

This is a collection of poems that span romance, fantasy, inspiration, drama, tragedy and family. They are a personal reflection of the author’s experiences.

Dear Me: Inspiring Letters by Sports Stars To Their Younger Selves

Multiple Authors

Penguin 2020, pp 200, Rs 199

This is a collection of letters from some of the most celebrated names in sports — Milkha Singh, Viswanathan Anand, Bhaichung Bhutia and many more — to their younger selves where they remember the moments that changed their lives.

The King of the Sea

Nandan Gautam

NotionPress 2020, pp 341, Rs 595

This is a book that is a combination of a novel, a journal and a music album. It promises to be a metaphysical journey into another world and the writing resembles poetry more than prose.