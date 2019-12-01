Book rack - new releases

Stand By Me

Sudeep Nagarkar

Westland, 2019, pp 204, Rs 225

On the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Ruhi’s family and friends throw her a surprise party. The next morning, she is found lying on the floor of her room, dead. Her brother Kartik is convinced she was murdered. But no one believes him. Can Kartik uncover the truth when everyone’s a suspect—including himself?

Paper Moon

Rehana Munir

HarperCollins, 2019, pp 312, Rs 299

When her estranged father passes away, Fiza, fresh out of college, discovers that he has left her a tidy sum in the hope that she will open a bookshop. Overnight, Fiza’s placid life is thrown into a whirl of decor decisions and book-buying sprees.

Death in the East

Abir Mukherjee

Harvill Secker, 2019, pp 432, Rs 599

Calcutta police detective Captain Sam Wyndham and his quick-witted Indian Sergeant, surrender-not Banerjee, are back for another rip-roaring adventure set in 1920s India. Sam Wyndham is on his usual East London beat when he comes across an old flame, Bessie Drummond murdered.

The Panama Papers: The Untold India Story of the Trailblazing Global Offshore Investigation

Ritu Sarin, Jay Mazoomdar and P Vaidyanathan Iyer

Vintage Books, 2019, pp 248, Rs 599

The Panama Papers shook the world, woke up governments and showed what investigative journalism could achieve even in a post-truth world through a path-breaking alliance between an individual whistle-blower and a coalition of global media. Here is the backstory.

The Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police

S Hussain Zaidi

Penguin eBury, 2019, pp 272, Rs 399

At a time when Mumbai was plagued by underworld gangsters, the batch of 1983 from the Police Training School (PTC) in Nashik produced a group of prominent encounter specialists credited with bringing back the rule of law in the city. The book delves deep into their most famous encounters.

Shadow City: A Woman Walks Kabul

Taran N Khan

Vintage Books, 2019, pp 304, Rs 599

When Taran N Khan first arrived in Kabul in the spring of 2006, five years after the Taliban government was overthrown, she found a city both familiar and unknown. The book is an account of these expeditions, a personal and meditative portrait of a city we know primarily in terms of conflict.

R N Kao Gentleman Spymaster

Nitin A Gokhale

Bloomsbury India, 2019, pp 248, Rs 1,099

Little is known about the founder RA&W, Rameshwar Nath Kao or RNK. An intensely private man, RNK was the classical spymaster who operated in the shadows but built enduring institutions.

The Body

Bill Bryson

Doubleday, 2019, pp 464, Rs 999

Bill Bryson sets off to explore the human body, how it functions and its remarkable ability to heal itself. Full of extraordinary facts and astonishing stories, this book is a brilliant, often funny attempt to understand the miracle of our make up.