Book Review: Silicon States, Lucie Greene

The transformative impact of technology is mind-boggling. Sweeping changes that Silicon Valley’s tech giants have brought about in the past two decades have no parallel. Personal computers and cell phones have altered human life as never before. Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Uber have cast their seductive spell on consumers on a global scale. As their online business booms, these giants are turning more daring and ambitious. As they scramble to take over new markets, using their financial clout, lobbying power and disregard for established protocols, reverberations are felt far and wide.

In this scenario can Silicon Valley define our future? It is essential that we understand what is at stake as tech has a stranglehold on every aspect of our life. Tech writer, think-tank denizen and futurist Lucie Greene debunks the many myths associated with Silicon Valley in Silicon States. Result of extensive research and personal interviews, the book paints a grim picture of the future if these tech giants succeed in taking over every sector - health, education, transport, and even politics. She finds many innovations disruptive with the potential to destroy the lives of future generations. All-pervasiveness of tech in our life is ominous and has far-reaching consequences.

The power of traditional media has been eroded by Silicon Valley. Greene visualises how Silicon Valley might change the media: “Would global news correspondents and bureaus be replaced by virtual reality, headset-wearing avatars, transported to natural disasters as cartoon characters…,” she asks. She also refers to massive advances made in manipulating pictures, images, and sounds aided by artificial intelligence. Social media’s reach has changed politics beyond recognition. It has become a candidate’s most effective marketing tool. Live-streaming video has also become a powerful device.

Tech giants have resisted every attempt by the US government to make them accountable. All this may change with the latest US Congress initiative to launch a broad antitrust investigation into big tech. Federal agencies are to explore whether these firms have abused their market power to harm competition and consumers. Facebook’s data breach of 87 million accounts may be a watershed. Tech firms are increasingly facing antagonism in Europe due to privacy concerns. Google is now facing privacy complaints in nine European countries.

For Greene, Silicon Valley is “a culture, a state of mind, an ethos, a language and an aesthetic,” much more than a sector or industry. She fears the behemoths’ foray into urban planning and politics. She opines that as the Silicon Valley power grows, the government is getting weaker. Privatised versions of government service may not be far off as the funds for public spending are dwindling and private coffers are swelling. She cautions that automation may take away 47% of US jobs in 20 years. “Amid the high-flying urban millennials using on-demand driverless flying cars, after all, countless workers will lose jobs from automation.” She also points out the growing disconnect between young people and the government.

“The largest technology companies have become veritable nation-states unto themselves. Facebook has more users than any single nation has citizens. Apple’s cash reserves, at $285 billion in 2017, are more than double that of the Federal Reserve.’’ Green contends that Silicon Valley’s power has been historically linked to America’s geopolitical strategy for dominance. “Power has gone out of hand. These tech giants become synonymous with the future, progress, and money for America.” Amazon has its own global government system. It sets its own laws, pricing and terms… All-seeing, all-knowing.” These corporations are more trusted than the government.

Silicon Valley dreams are indeed beyond our imagination. They dream of colonising Mars, asteroid mining and commercial space tourism. They visualise space as the answer to environmental issues. “Apple, Google, Tesla, Uber and others are racing to dominate road transportation through their autonomous vehicle divisions, while air travel could similarly be disrupted as Uber and others develop passenger-carrying drones and flying cars, as well as the infrastructure required to manage them.”

“Having taken over our lifestyles,” warns Greene, “they are vying for our healthcare, infrastructure, energy, space travel, education, and postal systems. They’re not doing so out of altruistic intent, either… There’s also a lot of money to be made in the game.”

The author finds the current crop of youngsters in the valley is white males “with a real blind spot towards issues of race and gender.” Silicon States is a timely volume that highlights a pre-eminent issue swaying humanity. The book is eminently readable because of the powerful prose. Greene often makes sweeping generalisations without pausing to substantiate. The impact of technology on society is a complex issue that needs a nuanced approach. Her constant attack on millennials for accepting with open arms the tech giants’ products without questioning seems out of place.