Bookrack (Feb 23rd to 29th)

Apeirogon

Colum Mc Cann

Bloomsbury, 2020,

pp 480, Rs 2,063

Two men who have lost their daughters. Two men who are best of friends in the worst of circumstances. In this epic novel, the author stitches time, art, history, nature and politics into a complex tapestry.

God of Sin

Ushinor Majumdar

Penguin, 2020, pp 256,

Rs 350

Written by an investigative journalist, this book pieces together Asaram Bapu’s journey to spiritual godhood, his fall from grace and the long and arduous road to bring him to justice.

Torture behind Bars

Joshua N Aston

OUP, 2020, pp 280, Rs 550

This book analyses the context of torture and ill-treatment of prisoners and crimes committed by the members of the police force. It highlights several such cases that blatantly disregard the law.

Going Dark: The secret social lives of extremists

Julia Ebner

Bloomsbury, 2020, pp 368, Rs 1,336

A terrifying, deeply compulsive investigative account of the rise in the use of technology and social media by extremist groups. It exposes how closely we are surrounded by their fanatical ideology every day.

The Alchemy of Secrets

Priya Balasubramanian

Westland, 2020, pp 312, Rs 399

The author traces the journey of 24-year-old Mira who learns about her mother’s death in suspicious circumstances during the Emergency. One incident leads to another as the past comes to confront the present.