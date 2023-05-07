Bookrack for the week (07 May to 13 May)

The Living Air
Aasheesh Pittie
Juggernaut, pp 296, Rs 599
This book will not only make you want to get out and observe your city and surroundings in a whole new light, but it will also offer a fresh perspective into what birdwatching is and the many ways you can benefit from it.
Warrior Queen Of Sivaganga
Shubendra
Pan Macmillan, pp 248, Rs 399
A small, rebellious kingdom, Sivaganga, is thrown into turmoil after the murder of its king. Will the fearless warrior queen avenge her husband’s murder and reclaim her throne?
Winter Always Turns To Spring
Multiple Authors
Letsauthor Books, pp 228, Rs 1,110
Filled with insights from people from different backgrounds and cultures spread over the globe, this book is an exceptional story of triumph, loss, and shared suffering.
Termite Fry
Zai Whitaker
Bloomsbury, pp 200, Rs 599
Thenee and Mari live in the low hills of the Eastern Ghats, a land of snakes and the hunting ground of the Irular people. The book tells the story of this period of great transformation through three generations of a family.
Rama Of The Axe
Ranjith Radhakrishnan
Westland, pp 368, Rs 499
The youngest son of Saptarishi Jamadagni, Ramabhadra has the weight of an immense prophecy on his shoulders. A tale of revenge, love and duty, this is the story of Rambhadra’s journey to becoming Parashurama.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Grappling for greater accountability in India’s sports
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7
Indian Navy's oldest landing ship decommissioned
Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia
Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation
Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists
Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike
Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident
Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR
What are historicals trying to say?