Bookrack for the week (07 May to 13 May)

The Living Air

Aasheesh Pittie

Juggernaut, pp 296, Rs 599

This book will not only make you want to get out and observe your city and surroundings in a whole new light, but it will also offer a fresh perspective into what birdwatching is and the many ways you can benefit from it.

Warrior Queen Of Sivaganga

Shubendra

Pan Macmillan, pp 248, Rs 399

A small, rebellious kingdom, Sivaganga, is thrown into turmoil after the murder of its king. Will the fearless warrior queen avenge her husband’s murder and reclaim her throne?

Winter Always Turns To Spring

Multiple Authors

Letsauthor Books, pp 228, Rs 1,110

Filled with insights from people from different backgrounds and cultures spread over the globe, this book is an exceptional story of triumph, loss, and shared suffering.

Termite Fry

Zai Whitaker

Bloomsbury, pp 200, Rs 599

Thenee and Mari live in the low hills of the Eastern Ghats, a land of snakes and the hunting ground of the Irular people. The book tells the story of this period of great transformation through three generations of a family.

Rama Of The Axe

Ranjith Radhakrishnan

Westland, pp 368, Rs 499

The youngest son of Saptarishi Jamadagni, Ramabhadra has the weight of an immense prophecy on his shoulders. A tale of revenge, love and duty, this is the story of Rambhadra’s journey to becoming Parashurama.