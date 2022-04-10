Bookrack for the week (April 10 to April 16)

Bookrack for the week (April 10 to April 16)

New releases of the week (April 10 to April 16)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 10 2022, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 02:00 ist

Adventures of Nariman Karkaria

Nariman Karkaria and Murali Ranganathan (Translator)

HarperCollins
pp 260, Rs 599

Nariman Karkaria, a young Parsi from Gujarat saw action on three major fronts in the First World war. He returned to India and wrote a book in Gujarati about his years of travel and adventure, which has now been translated.

 

Sin

Wajida Tabassum and Reema Abbasi
(Translator)

Hachette
pp 240, Rs 499

Featuring lascivious nawabs, lustful begums, cunning servants, and unfulfilled marriages marked by peculiar rituals and customs, this volume will surprise, intrigue, and entertain readers in equal measure.

 

Nireeswaran

V J James and Ministhy S (Translator)

Penguin, pp 320, Rs 599

One of the most celebrated novels in Malayalam, this work uses incisive humour and satire to question blind faith and give an insight into what true spirituality is.

 

Hungry Humans

Karichan Kunju and Sudha G Tilak
(Translator)

Viking, pp 288, Rs 499

This translation of the groundbreaking Tamil novel Pasitha Manidam, first published in 1978, offers deep insight into the conservative and caste-conscious temple town of Kumbakonam, viewed here with dispassionately cold clarity as a society that utterly fails its own.

 

The Dalit Truth

K Raju

Vintage, pp 256
Rs 699

This book contains a symphony of Dalit voices as they call out to the future. A multitude of Dalit truths and their battles against the lies perpetrated by the caste system are reflected in its pages. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Books
translation
Fiction

What's Brewing

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles

Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

 