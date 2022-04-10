Bookrack for the week (April 10 to April 16)

Adventures of Nariman Karkaria

Nariman Karkaria and Murali Ranganathan (Translator)

HarperCollins

pp 260, Rs 599

Nariman Karkaria, a young Parsi from Gujarat saw action on three major fronts in the First World war. He returned to India and wrote a book in Gujarati about his years of travel and adventure, which has now been translated.

Sin

Wajida Tabassum and Reema Abbasi

(Translator)

Hachette

pp 240, Rs 499

Featuring lascivious nawabs, lustful begums, cunning servants, and unfulfilled marriages marked by peculiar rituals and customs, this volume will surprise, intrigue, and entertain readers in equal measure.

Nireeswaran

V J James and Ministhy S (Translator)

Penguin, pp 320, Rs 599

One of the most celebrated novels in Malayalam, this work uses incisive humour and satire to question blind faith and give an insight into what true spirituality is.

Hungry Humans

Karichan Kunju and Sudha G Tilak

(Translator)

Viking, pp 288, Rs 499

This translation of the groundbreaking Tamil novel Pasitha Manidam, first published in 1978, offers deep insight into the conservative and caste-conscious temple town of Kumbakonam, viewed here with dispassionately cold clarity as a society that utterly fails its own.

The Dalit Truth

K Raju

Vintage, pp 256

Rs 699

This book contains a symphony of Dalit voices as they call out to the future. A multitude of Dalit truths and their battles against the lies perpetrated by the caste system are reflected in its pages.