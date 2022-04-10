Bookrack for the week (April 10 to April 16)

Adventures of Nariman Karkaria
Nariman Karkaria and Murali Ranganathan (Translator)
HarperCollins
pp 260, Rs 599
Nariman Karkaria, a young Parsi from Gujarat saw action on three major fronts in the First World war. He returned to India and wrote a book in Gujarati about his years of travel and adventure, which has now been translated.
Sin
Wajida Tabassum and Reema Abbasi
(Translator)
Hachette
pp 240, Rs 499
Featuring lascivious nawabs, lustful begums, cunning servants, and unfulfilled marriages marked by peculiar rituals and customs, this volume will surprise, intrigue, and entertain readers in equal measure.
Nireeswaran
V J James and Ministhy S (Translator)
Penguin, pp 320, Rs 599
One of the most celebrated novels in Malayalam, this work uses incisive humour and satire to question blind faith and give an insight into what true spirituality is.
Hungry Humans
Karichan Kunju and Sudha G Tilak
(Translator)
Viking, pp 288, Rs 499
This translation of the groundbreaking Tamil novel Pasitha Manidam, first published in 1978, offers deep insight into the conservative and caste-conscious temple town of Kumbakonam, viewed here with dispassionately cold clarity as a society that utterly fails its own.
The Dalit Truth
K Raju
Vintage, pp 256
Rs 699
This book contains a symphony of Dalit voices as they call out to the future. A multitude of Dalit truths and their battles against the lies perpetrated by the caste system are reflected in its pages.
