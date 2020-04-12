Bookrack for the week April 12-18th

How Contagion Works

Paolo Giordano

HachetteIndia 2020, pp 80, Rs 199

The Covid-19 epidemic is set to be the most significant health emergency of our time. In concise, immediate prose, Italian physicist and novelist Paolo Giordano explains how disease spreads in our interconnected world ⁠— why it matters, how it impacts us and how we must react.

The Boy From The Woods

Harlan Coben

Penguin 2020, pp 384, Rs 599

This is the latest thriller from the creator of the hit Netflix series ‘The Stranger’. A child has gone missing. One day passes, then a second, then a third. On the fourth, a human finger shows up in the mail. It’s a race against time to save the girl’s life — and expose the town’s dark trove of secrets.

Invisible Women

Caroline Criado Perez

Penguin 2020, pp 432, Rs 699

Award-winning campaigner and writer Caroline Criado Perez brings together for the first time an impressive range of case studies, stories and new research from across the world that illustrate the hidden ways in which women are forgotten and the impact this has on their health and well-being.

My Dark Vanessa

Kate Elizabeth Russell

HarperCollins 2020, pp 384, Rs 379.05 (Kindle ed)

Exploring the psychological dynamics of the relationship between a precocious yet naïve teenage girl and her magnetic and manipulative teacher, this promises to be a brilliant, all-consuming read.

A Day In The Life Of Mangal Taram

Anita Agnihotri (Translated by Rani Ray)

Niyogi Books 2020, pp 204, Rs 395

This is a careful selection of 14 stories from over 200 written by award-winning author Anita Agnihotri in a career spanning over three decades. The stories traverse a wide range of human emotions.