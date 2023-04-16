Bookrack for the week (April 16 to April 22)

Cyber Encounters

Ashok Kumar and O P Manocha

Penguin, pp 256, Rs 299

Digital technologies have brought with them a whole host of crimes committed online. This book delves deep into this nebulous cyberspace, to bring 12 fascinating accounts of cybercrime.

The Forever Prisoner

Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy

HarperCollins, pp 464, Rs 699

Based on four years of intensive reporting and on thousands of previously classified documents, this is a powerful chronicle of a shocking experiment that remains in the headlines 20 years after its inception.

Working To Restore

Esha Chhabra

Penguin, pp 256, Rs 699

Inspiring and engaging, this book shows it is possible for a business to thrive while living its mission and how the rules can be rewritten to put both the planet and its global citizens at the centre.

Digital Madness

Nicholas Kardaras

St Martin’s Press, pp 273, Rs 650

The author is at the forefront of researchers sounding the alarm about the impact of excessive technology on younger brains. This is a crucial book for those who are searching for ways to restore our young people’s mental and physical health.

Defiance Comes Naturally To Me

Sheena Lakshmi

Red River, pp 104, Rs 299

In this debut collection, the poet narrates the journey of love denied and aspired, which, through a series of tiny yet life-affirming revelations, morphs into something else — an act of personal courage.