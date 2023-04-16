Bookrack for the week (April 16 to April 22)

Cyber Encounters
Ashok Kumar and O P Manocha
Penguin, pp 256, Rs 299
Digital technologies have brought with them a whole host of crimes committed online. This book delves deep into this nebulous cyberspace, to bring 12 fascinating accounts of cybercrime.
The Forever Prisoner
Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy
HarperCollins, pp 464, Rs 699
Based on four years of intensive reporting and on thousands of previously classified documents, this is a powerful chronicle of a shocking experiment that remains in the headlines 20 years after its inception.
Working To Restore
Esha Chhabra
Penguin, pp 256, Rs 699
Inspiring and engaging, this book shows it is possible for a business to thrive while living its mission and how the rules can be rewritten to put both the planet and its global citizens at the centre.
Digital Madness
Nicholas Kardaras
St Martin’s Press, pp 273, Rs 650
The author is at the forefront of researchers sounding the alarm about the impact of excessive technology on younger brains. This is a crucial book for those who are searching for ways to restore our young people’s mental and physical health.
Defiance Comes Naturally To Me
Sheena Lakshmi
Red River, pp 104, Rs 299
In this debut collection, the poet narrates the journey of love denied and aspired, which, through a series of tiny yet life-affirming revelations, morphs into something else — an act of personal courage.
