Bookrack for the week (April 17 to April 23)

Bitter Orange Tree
Jokha Alharthi
S&S, pp 224, Rs NA
This eagerly awaited new novel by the winner of the Man Booker International Prize is a profound exploration of social status, wealth, desire, and female agency.
Giddha On My Gulmohar
Chetna Keer
Readomania,
pp 288, Rs 350
What befalls the most middle class, ordinary of dreams and loves caught on the cusp of the most cursed, extraordinary of times? Lollita, a 40-ish writer and sareeholic single mom, chases her small-town big dream of making it to the Booker list.
Healing The Anima
Kshitij Joshi
Notion Press,
pp 366, Rs 358
Rocky was the reigning superstar of Hindi cinema in the 80s. The world was at his feet. Money followed, success followed and so did fame. But happiness eluded him.
The Games India Plays
Amitabh Satyam and Sangeeta Goswami
Bloomsbury
pp 222, Rs 599
Glamourous sports such as cricket, tennis and golf require costly equipment and space. Lack of access can dishearten young sports enthusiasts. However, there are games that originated in India that require little infrastructure or gear. This book describes 15 such games.
Tiger Of Drass
Meena Nayyar
and Himmat Singh Shekhawat
HarperCollins,
pp 200, Rs 299
For motivating his command by personal example and going beyond the call of duty during the Kargil war, Captain Anuj Nayyar was awarded India’s second-highest gallantry award, the Maha Vir Chakra, in 2000. This is his story.
