Bookrack for the week (April 17 to April 23)

Bitter Orange Tree

Jokha Alharthi

S&S, pp 224, Rs NA

This eagerly awaited new novel by the winner of the Man Booker International Prize is a profound exploration of social status, wealth, desire, and female agency.

Giddha On My Gulmohar

Chetna Keer

Readomania,

pp 288, Rs 350

What befalls the most middle class, ordinary of dreams and loves caught on the cusp of the most cursed, extraordinary of times? Lollita, a 40-ish writer and sareeholic single mom, chases her small-town big dream of making it to the Booker list.

Healing The Anima

Kshitij Joshi

Notion Press,

pp 366, Rs 358

Rocky was the reigning superstar of Hindi cinema in the 80s. The world was at his feet. Money followed, success followed and so did fame. But happiness eluded him.

The Games India Plays

Amitabh Satyam and Sangeeta Goswami

Bloomsbury

pp 222, Rs 599

Glamourous sports such as cricket, tennis and golf require costly equipment and space. Lack of access can dishearten young sports enthusiasts. However, there are games that originated in India that require little infrastructure or gear. This book describes 15 such games.

Tiger Of Drass

Meena Nayyar

and Himmat Singh Shekhawat

HarperCollins,

pp 200, Rs 299

For motivating his command by personal example and going beyond the call of duty during the Kargil war, Captain Anuj Nayyar was awarded India’s second-highest gallantry award, the Maha Vir Chakra, in 2000. This is his story.