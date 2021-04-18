Bookrack for the week (April 18 to April 24)

Stories I Must Tell
Kabir Bedi
Westland, pp 324, Rs 699
This is the unusually candid and compelling memoir of a man who holds nothing back, in love or in storytelling. It is the story of a middle-class boy from Delhi whose career now spans the globe.
The Break Of Dawn
Khan Mahboob Tarzi and Ali Khan Mahmudabad
(Translator)
Penguin, pp 272, Rs 399
This book, originally published in Urdu under the title Aghaaz-e-Sahar, is a thrilling page-turner and a reminder of a time when Indians of all classes and creeds came together to fight for the honour and freedom of their homeland.
First Person Singular
Haruki Murakami and
Philip Gabriel (Translator)
Penguin, pp 256, Rs 799
The eight masterly stories in this new collection are all told in the first person by a classic Murakami narrator. Philosophical and mysterious, the stories all touch beautifully on love and solitude, childhood and memory.
In The Plex
Steven Levy
S&S, pp 432, Rs 799
Written with full cooperation from top management, including co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, this is the inside story behind Google, the most successful and most admired technology company of our time.
Nagme, Kisse, Baatein, Yaadein
Rakesh Anand Bakshi
Penguin, pp 236, Rs 579
An intimate peek into the life of the soldier-turned-lyricist Anand Bakshi, from his formative years in undivided Punjab to eventually moving to Bombay. Written by his son, this is an inspiring story of faith, dreams, success and, above all, human values.
