Bookrack for the week (April 19th to April 25th)

I Hate My Curly Hair

Divya Anand

Puffin 2020, pp 40, Rs 199.50 (Kindle ed)

A book that aims to teach kids about body positivity and self-acceptance through a funny tale of a little girl who has unruly and unmanageable curly mop of hair.

Chanakya Niti: Verses On Life And Living

(Translated by) A N D Haksar

Penguin 2020, pp 200, Rs 250

These well-known aphorisms of the ancient master of statecraft, Chanakya, translated by A N D Haksar, the renowned translator of Sanskrit classics, show how they have endured in the popular imagination for so long.

The Play Of Dolls

Kunwar Narain

Penguin 2020, pp 208, Rs 399

Kunwar Narain’s unusual short stories broke new ground and rejuvenated the genre when they appeared on the Indian literary landscape in 1971. Half a century later, in vivid English translation for the first time, they seem just as far-reaching.

Gay Bombay (Spl anniversary ed)

Parmesh Shahani

Sage 2020, pp 349, Rs 395

Parmesh Shahani’s rich and revolutionary ethnographic-memoir in an online-offline community, first published 12 years ago, contains academic discussions interspersed with recollections of his own encounters as an openly gay person. This special anniversary edition includes new introductory chapters from renowned academicians.

2062: The World That AI Made

Toby Walsh

SpeakingTiger 2020, pp 336 Rs 1202.73

(Kindle ed)

By 2062, we will have built machines as intelligent as us — or so the leading artificial intelligence and robotics experts predict. But what will this future look like? World-leading researcher Toby Walsh considers the impact AI will have on work, war, everyday life and even death.