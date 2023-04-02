Bookrack for the week (April 2 to April 8)

Notes On An Execution
Danya Kukafka
Hachette, pp 309, Rs NA
Ansel Packer is scheduled to die in twelve hours. But this is not his story. He awaits the same fate he forced on those girls, years ago. This is the story of the women who survived.
Lala Shri Ram
Sonu Bhasin
HarperCollins, pp 320, Rs 399
Lala Shri Ram was among the earliest industrialists who could foresee the usefulness of an organised approach by the country’s business community. This book celebrates the man, his vision and the entrepreneur’s zeal that made it all possible.
I See The Face
Shahidul Zahir
HarperPerennial, pp 256, Rs 399
This is an alternative telling of the story, or history, of Bangladesh, beginning with the War of Liberation in 1971. The author paints a picture of the crisis of post-independence Bangladesh.
Old Babes In The Wood
Margaret Atwood
Penguin, pp 272, Rs 1,865
Returning to short fiction for the first time since her 2014 collection, Stone Mattress, Atwood showcases both her creativity and her humanity in these remarkable tales.
Sound & Fury
Karan Thapar
Bloomsbury, pp 328, Rs 799
In this selection of tightly focused and penetrating interviews, Thapar and the people he interviews, examine hot-button issues of our times.
