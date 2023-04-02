Bookrack for the week (April 2 to April 8)

Notes On An Execution

Danya Kukafka

Hachette, pp 309, Rs NA

Ansel Packer is scheduled to die in twelve hours. But this is not his story. He awaits the same fate he forced on those girls, years ago. This is the story of the women who survived.

Lala Shri Ram

Sonu Bhasin

HarperCollins, pp 320, Rs 399

Lala Shri Ram was among the earliest industrialists who could foresee the usefulness of an organised approach by the country’s business community. This book celebrates the man, his vision and the entrepreneur’s zeal that made it all possible.

I See The Face

Shahidul Zahir

HarperPerennial, pp 256, Rs 399

This is an alternative telling of the story, or history, of Bangladesh, beginning with the War of Liberation in 1971. The author paints a picture of the crisis of post-independence Bangladesh.

Old Babes In The Wood

Margaret Atwood

Penguin, pp 272, Rs 1,865

Returning to short fiction for the first time since her 2014 collection, Stone Mattress, Atwood showcases both her creativity and her humanity in these remarkable tales.

Sound & Fury

Karan Thapar

Bloomsbury, pp 328, Rs 799

In this selection of tightly focused and penetrating interviews, Thapar and the people he interviews, examine hot-button issues of our times.