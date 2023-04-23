Bookrack for the week (April 23 to April 29)

The Truth Detective

Tim Harford and Ollie Mann (Illustrator)

Hachette, pp 192, Rs 599

In this book, you will meet heroic truth detectives such as Florence Nightingale who started a revolution with a pie chart. You will also encounter dastardly villains who have tried to trip us up with dodgy data and misinformation.

Naam Namak Nishan

Multiple Authors

Penguin, pp 216, Rs 299

This book takes you on a journey across 250 questions, exploring trivia that connects the Indian Armed Forces to topics ranging from mythology, history and art to geography, fashion and sport.

Marquez EMS Gulam & Others

Benyamin and Swarup B R (Translator)

Harper Perennial, pp 228, Rs 399

These stories unravel, with deep sensitivity, the human condition across fault lines of class, caste, colour and country, of illusion and reality. They make you ponder the world we live in, the people who inhabit it, and the borders separating us.

The Miracle Makers

Bharat Sundaresan and Gaurav Joshi

Penguin, pp 240, Rs 399

Filled with anecdotes from on and off the field, including conversations with coaches, players and other stars of the show, this book hopes to transport you to the battleground of this never-imagined script.

Mom Made With Love

Guarav Gite and Kalyani Sardesai

AuthorsUpFront, pp 226, Rs 595

A mother is our first friend and foremost guru. And yet, we underestimate her lessons on life and love. Hence, this book.