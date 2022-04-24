Bookrack for the week (April 24 to April 30)

New releases of the week (April 24 to April 30)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 24 2022, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 01:45 ist

Tripping

C K Meena and Edwin Joney
(Illustrator)

Edwin Joney (ebook), pp 180, Rs 244

Four confirmed ‘Southies’, average age 60, zigzag their northbound way to the nation’s capital. Follow the writer, a veteran hack, as she takes to the road for 45 days with a former beauty queen and a Fairy Godmother who puffs the magic dragon in their coach, Sputnik, steered by the Wise One.

 

The Vow Of Parvati

Aditi Banerjee

Bloomsbury
pp 272, Rs 599

In lyrical, gorgeous prose, this work tells one of the greatest love stories ever — that of Shiva and Parvati. Having been given a new chance at life, Parvati makes a fateful vow to win the heart of Rudra. Can she succeed once again?

 

We Move

Gurnaik Johal

Hachette
pp 240, Rs 499

Mapping an area of West London, these stories chart a wider narrative about the movement of multiple generations of immigrants.

 

Dream Factory

Sujatha and Madhavan Narayanan (Translator)

Harper
Perennial
pp 360, Rs 399

Set in Kollywood, or the Tamil film industry, in the 1980s, this is a fictional chronicle of the shenanigans and the rising and falling fortunes of various players in the show business.

 

Longform 2022

Multiple
Authors

Penguin, pp 320, Rs 1,499

This anthology presents graphic stories that subvert conventional narratives. It takes us through around-the-corner dystopias, imaginary cities and kaleidoscopic dreamscapes.

