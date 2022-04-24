Bookrack for the week (April 24 to April 30)

Tripping
C K Meena and Edwin Joney
(Illustrator)
Edwin Joney (ebook), pp 180, Rs 244
Four confirmed ‘Southies’, average age 60, zigzag their northbound way to the nation’s capital. Follow the writer, a veteran hack, as she takes to the road for 45 days with a former beauty queen and a Fairy Godmother who puffs the magic dragon in their coach, Sputnik, steered by the Wise One.
The Vow Of Parvati
Aditi Banerjee
Bloomsbury
pp 272, Rs 599
In lyrical, gorgeous prose, this work tells one of the greatest love stories ever — that of Shiva and Parvati. Having been given a new chance at life, Parvati makes a fateful vow to win the heart of Rudra. Can she succeed once again?
We Move
Gurnaik Johal
Hachette
pp 240, Rs 499
Mapping an area of West London, these stories chart a wider narrative about the movement of multiple generations of immigrants.
Dream Factory
Sujatha and Madhavan Narayanan (Translator)
Harper
Perennial
pp 360, Rs 399
Set in Kollywood, or the Tamil film industry, in the 1980s, this is a fictional chronicle of the shenanigans and the rising and falling fortunes of various players in the show business.
Longform 2022
Multiple
Authors
Penguin, pp 320, Rs 1,499
This anthology presents graphic stories that subvert conventional narratives. It takes us through around-the-corner dystopias, imaginary cities and kaleidoscopic dreamscapes.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can better furniture make you a better worker?
Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals
History in a grain of rice
'Present': A gift from Mother Nature
Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own
Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion
The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season
What explains the craze for masala films?
How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot