Bookrack for the week (April 25 to May 1)

Mindsolasta

Paul Raj and

Aishwarya Sibey

Inkfeathers,

pp 128, Rs 170

This book helps the reader pause and reflect on the presence of positive aspects in daily life. Gratitude, mindfulness, hope, and stress management are some of the useful skills it explores.

1971

Boria Majumdar and Gautam Bhattacharya

HarperCollins,

pp 304, Rs 599

1971 was the year that changed Indian cricket forever. India first beat the West Indies in a Test series on their home turf, and then emerged victorious over England in England. Fifty years later, this is a book to relive those glory days with.

This Life At Play

Girish Karnad and Srinath Perur

(Translator)

Fourth Estate,

pp 320, Rs 799

This covers the first half of Karnad’s remarkable life — from his childhood to his career in publishing, his successes and travails in the film industry, and his personal and writerly life.

Budhini

Sarah Joseph and Sangeetha Sreenivasan

(Translator)

Penguin, pp 256,

Rs 599

Budhini Mejhan’s is the tale of an uprooted life, told here through the contemporary lens of Rupi Murmu, a young journalist distantly related to her and determined to excavate her story.

Age Of Anxiety

Kamna Chhibber and Amrita Tripathi

S&S, pp 224, Rs 399

Through this book, we will learn how to distinguish between anxiety as “an attack of the nerves” and anxiety as a disorder, which will need treatment. The conversations are even more pertinent, given the pandemic.