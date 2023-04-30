Bookrack for the week (April 30 to May 6)

The Adventures Of Sirdar

Dhan Gopal Mukherji

Talking Cub, pp 160, Rs 250

This is a magical story of animals, the enchantment of forests and the creatures who live free in them. Retitled and reissued in a brand new edition, this classic will enthral a whole new generation of young readers.

Nikhil Out Loud

Maulik Pancholy

HarperChildren’s, pp 320, Rs 299

Thirteen-year-old Nikhil Shah is the beloved voice actor for Raj Reddy on the hit animated series ‘Raj Reddy in Outer Space’. But when his mom temporarily moves them to a small town in Ohio, life changes for Nikhil.

Memphis

Tara M Stringfellow

Hachette, pp 272, Rs NA

Unfolding over 70 years through a chorus of unforgettable voices that move back and forth in time, this book paints an indelible portrait of inheritance, brutality and justice.

My Mother Pattu

Saras Manickam

Penguin, pp 176, Rs NA

Authentic and unsentimental, each story in this collection celebrates the resilience of the human spirit even as it challenges comfortable conventions about identity, love and family.

Wild Treasures & Adventures

Sunayan Sharma

Niyogi Books, pp 208, Rs NA

From close encounters with tigers, elephants and other ferocious animals to daredevilry with timber smugglers, the author recounts tales from his life in the service of the nation’s wildlife reserves.