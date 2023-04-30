Bookrack for the week (April 30 to May 6)

Bookrack for the week (April 30 to May 6)

New releases of the week (April 30 to May 6)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 30 2023, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 01:45 ist

The Adventures Of Sirdar

Dhan Gopal Mukherji

Talking Cub, pp 160, Rs 250

This is a magical story of animals, the enchantment of forests and the creatures who live free in them. Retitled and reissued in a brand new edition, this classic will enthral a whole new generation of young readers.

 

Nikhil Out Loud

Maulik Pancholy

HarperChildren’s, pp 320, Rs 299

Thirteen-year-old Nikhil Shah is the beloved voice actor for Raj Reddy on the hit animated series ‘Raj Reddy in Outer Space’. But when his mom temporarily moves them to a small town in Ohio, life changes for Nikhil.

 

Memphis

Tara M Stringfellow

Hachette, pp 272, Rs NA

Unfolding over 70 years through a chorus of unforgettable voices that move back and forth in time, this book paints an indelible portrait of inheritance, brutality and justice.

 

My Mother Pattu

Saras Manickam

Penguin, pp 176, Rs NA

Authentic and unsentimental, each story in this collection celebrates the resilience of the human spirit even as it challenges comfortable conventions about identity, love and family.

 

Wild Treasures & Adventures

Sunayan Sharma

Niyogi Books, pp 208, Rs NA

From close encounters with tigers, elephants and other ferocious animals to daredevilry with timber smugglers, the author recounts tales from his life in the service of the nation’s wildlife reserves.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

Related videos

What's Brewing

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

 