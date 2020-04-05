Bookrack for the week April 5th to 11th

A Quiet Girl

Paro Anand

Duckbill 2020, pp 36, Rs 175

Part of the ‘Hook’ series of books, this is an early chapter book meant for children aged five and above. Puja smiles and smiles and does not speak. She spends all her time with the foal, Takbak. But Takbak is going to be sold! What will Pooja do without her best friend?

The Minority Conundrum

Tanweer Fazal

Penguin 2020, pp 256, Rs 499

The second volume in the Rethinking India series explicates what it means to be a minority in majoritarian times. The contributors identify vulnerabilities that encumber the quest for the realisation of substantive citizenship by minority groups.

Endless song: Tiruvaymoli

Nammalvar

(Translated by Archana Venkatesan)

Penguin 2020, pp 528, Rs 599

The Tiruvaymoli (sacred utterance or sacred truth) is a grand 1102-verse poem, composed in the 9th century by Sathakopan-Nammalvar, the greatest of the Alvar poets. In this magnificent translation, Archana Venkatesan transports the flavour and cadences of Tamil into English.

India Unlimited

Arvind Panagariya

HarperCollins 2020, pp 386, Rs 799

In this book, top economist Arvind Panagariya shows how India can return to being a major world economy within the next one to two decades. He sets out a detailed roadmap on how to do so by looking at India’s policies.

The Girl Who Stole An Elephant

Nizrana Farook

Puffin 2020, pp 256, Rs 250

Chaya usually has an answer for everything. But stealing the Queen’s jewels, even for the best of reasons, is not something she can talk her way out of. She escapes on a stolen elephant and leads her friends on a joyous adventure.