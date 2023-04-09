Bookrack for the week (April 9 to April 15)

Newsroom Confidential
Margaret Sullivan
St Martin’s Press, pp 276, Rs 650
With her celebrated mixture of charm, sharp-eyed observation, and nuanced criticism, Sullivan takes us behind the scenes of the nation’s most influential news outlets to explore how Americans lost trust in the news.
Set Boundaries, Find Peace
Nedra Glover Tawwab
Hachette India, pp 304, Rs 999
Rooted in the latest research and best practices used in cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), the techniques in this book help us identify and express our needs clearly and without apology.
Fruits Of The Barren Tree
Lekhnath Chhetri and Anurag Basnet
Vintage, pp 240, Rs 499
Originally published in Nepali as ‘Phoolange’, this sharp, evocative novel is the story of a failed movement and a cautionary tale of how easily the contagion of violence can infect a community.
The Shortest History Of China
Linda Jaivin
Pan Macmillan, pp 293, Rs 599
The author distills a vast history into a short, readable account that tells you what you need to know, from China’s philosophical origins to its political system and the pandemic.
The Return Of Faraz Ali
Aamina Ahmad
Tranquebar, pp 352, Rs 799
Profoundly intimate and propulsive, this is a spellbindingly assured first novel that poses a timeless question: Whom do we choose to protect and at what price?
