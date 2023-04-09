Bookrack for the week (April 9 to April 15)

New releases of the week (April 9 to April 15)

  Apr 09 2023
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 01:45 ist

Newsroom Confidential

Margaret Sullivan

St Martin’s Press, pp 276, Rs 650

With her celebrated mixture of charm, sharp-eyed observation, and nuanced criticism, Sullivan takes us behind the scenes of the nation’s most influential news outlets to explore how Americans lost trust in the news.

 

Set Boundaries, Find Peace

Nedra Glover Tawwab

Hachette India, pp 304, Rs 999

Rooted in the latest research and best practices used in cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), the techniques in this book help us identify and express our needs clearly and without apology.

 

Fruits Of The Barren Tree

Lekhnath Chhetri and Anurag Basnet

Vintage, pp 240, Rs 499

Originally published in Nepali as ‘Phoolange’, this sharp, evocative novel is the story of a failed movement and a cautionary tale of how easily the contagion of violence can infect a community.

 

The Shortest History Of China

Linda Jaivin

Pan Macmillan, pp 293, Rs 599

The author distills a vast history into a short, readable account that tells you what you need to know, from China’s philosophical origins to its political system and the pandemic.

 

The Return Of Faraz Ali

Aamina Ahmad

Tranquebar, pp 352, Rs 799

Profoundly intimate and propulsive, this is a spellbindingly assured first novel that poses a timeless question: Whom do we choose to protect and at what price?

