Bookrack For The Week (Aug 16 to Aug 22)

The Indic Quotient
Kaninika Mishra
Bloomsbury 2020, pp 224,
Rs 499
With intimately told stories of dynamism and entrepreneurship, this book tries to examine the relevance of traditional wisdom and culture in modern India.
Indian Sun
Oliver Craske
Penguin 2020, pp 672, Rs 899
A major biography of Ravi Shankar published on the centenary of his birth; the first full portrait of the man and the artiste across his extraordinary 92 years. As an icon of India, Ravi Shankar ranks not far below
Gandhi or the Taj Mahal.
The Kargil Girl
Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena (retd) and Kiran Nirvan
Penguin 2020,
pp 225, Rs 272
In 1994, 20-year-old Gunjan Saxena passed out of the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. On 3 May 1999, local shepherds reported a Pakistani intrusion in Kargil. This is the time for Saxena to prove her mettle. This is her inspiring story, in her words.
Who Killed Shastri?
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
Bloomsbury,
pp 336, Rs 699
This book tries to investigate the mystery behind Shastri’s death and explores why we do not know the truth though it has been more than 50 years since he died.
RAW: A
History
Of India’s
Covert
Operations
Yatish Yadav
Westland 2020, pp 400, Rs 799
This is the first comprehensive account of Indian spy networks, their intelligence gathering and their role in securing and advancing Indian interests.