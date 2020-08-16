Bookrack For The Week (Aug 16 to Aug 22)

The Indic Quotient

Kaninika Mishra

Bloomsbury 2020, pp 224,

Rs 499

With intimately told stories of dynamism and entrepreneurship, this book tries to examine the relevance of traditional wisdom and culture in modern India.

Indian Sun

Oliver Craske

Penguin 2020, pp 672, Rs 899

A major biography of Ravi Shankar published on the centenary of his birth; the first full portrait of the man and the artiste across his extraordinary 92 years. As an icon of India, Ravi Shankar ranks not far below

Gandhi or the Taj Mahal.

The Kargil Girl

Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena (retd) and Kiran Nirvan

Penguin 2020,

pp 225, Rs 272

In 1994, 20-year-old Gunjan Saxena passed out of the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. On 3 May 1999, local shepherds reported a Pakistani intrusion in Kargil. This is the time for Saxena to prove her mettle. This is her inspiring story, in her words.

Who Killed Shastri?

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Bloomsbury,

pp 336, Rs 699

This book tries to investigate the mystery behind Shastri’s death and explores why we do not know the truth though it has been more than 50 years since he died.

RAW: A

History

Of India’s

Covert

Operations

Yatish Yadav

Westland 2020, pp 400, Rs 799

This is the first comprehensive account of Indian spy networks, their intelligence gathering and their role in securing and advancing Indian interests.