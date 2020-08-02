Bookrack for the week (Aug 2 to Aug 8)

Chaturanga

Anand Neelakantan

Westland 2020, pp 320, Rs 399

Political intrigue is astir in the land of Mahishmathi. After the failed coup staged by the Vaithalikas, Sivagami finds herself elevated to the position of bhoomipathi, from where she can more ably pursue her burning goal to avenge her father’s death. Set against a backdrop of ambition, love, loyalty, passion and greed, the second book in the Bahubali: Before the Beginning series is a twist-a-minute pageturner that promises to be riveting.

Stoned Shamed Depressed

Jyotsna Mohan Bhargava

HarperCollins 2020, pp 284, Rs 399

In this book, the author-journalist investigates the secret lives of India’s urban teens and comes up with an eye-opening account — of struggles with addiction to substances, social media and gaming, dealing with intense peer pressure, bullying and body shaming and the resultant physical and mental health issues.

Unspoken Heroines

Aparna Shekar and Hema Srinivas

Notion Press 2020, pp 250, Rs 249

These heroines are from different states, income classes, age and social statuses. What is common is their fortitude when faced with extreme challenges. This is a chronicle of their battles.

Hinduism Before Reform

Brian A Hatcher

HarperCollins 2020, pp 336, Rs 699

A bold retelling of the origins of contemporary Hinduism and an argument against the long-established notion of religious reform, this book explores how people thought about faith, ritual and gods.