Bookrack for the week (Aug 21 to Aug 27)

Influence Empire
Lulu Yilun Chen
Hodder & Stoughton
pp 240, Rs 699
The author tells the story of how Tencent created the golden era of Chinese technology and delves into key battles among Chinese entrepreneurs.
True To Their Salt
Ravindra Rathee
HarperCollins
pp 380, Rs 699
This is not just a story of war and bloodshed but is also a scholarly survey of the professional layers that involved the running of a military.
Sindhis
Mark-Anthony Falzon
Penguin
pp 256, Rs 299
The book explores the commercial inventiveness, spatial mobility and adaptability of Sindhis — all the qualities crucial to building successful businesses.
Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow
Gabrielle Zevin
Chatto &
Windus, pp 416, Rs 699
This is the story of the perfect worlds Sadie and Sam build, the imperfect world they live in, and of everything that comes after success.
Trumpet Calls
Nalini
Ramachandran
Hachette, →pp 200, Rs 350
Funny, joyful and profoundly moving, this book takes you on a wild and wondrous trail of the most majestic creature on Earth.
