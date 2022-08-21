Bookrack for the week (Aug 21 to Aug 27)

Influence Empire

Lulu Yilun Chen

Hodder & Stoughton

pp 240, Rs 699

The author tells the story of how Tencent created the golden era of Chinese technology and delves into key battles among Chinese entrepreneurs.

True To Their Salt

Ravindra Rathee

HarperCollins

pp 380, Rs 699

This is not just a story of war and bloodshed but is also a scholarly survey of the professional layers that involved the running of a military.

Sindhis

Mark-Anthony Falzon

Penguin

pp 256, Rs 299

The book explores the commercial inventiveness, spatial mobility and adaptability of Sindhis — all the qualities crucial to building successful businesses.

Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow

Gabrielle Zevin

Chatto &

Windus, pp 416, Rs 699

This is the story of the perfect worlds Sadie and Sam build, the imperfect world they live in, and of everything that comes after success.

Trumpet Calls

Nalini

Ramachandran

Hachette, →pp 200, Rs 350

Funny, joyful and profoundly moving, this book takes you on a wild and wondrous trail of the most majestic creature on Earth.