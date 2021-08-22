Bookrack for the week (Aug 22 to Aug 28)

Moth

Melody Razak

Hachette

pp 352, Rs 599

When Partition happens and the British Raj is fractured overnight, a wonderful family is violently torn apart, and its members are forced to find increasingly desperate ways to survive.

The Indian Contingent

Ghee Bowman

Macmillan

pp NA, Rs 699

The author reveals for the first time the astonishing story of the Indian contingent, the Muslim soldiers who fought in the pivotal Battle of Dunkirk, from their arrival in France on 26 December 1939 to their return to an India on the verge of Partition.

Operation Trojan Horse

Abhishek Sharan and D P Sinha

HarperCollins

pp 368, Rs 396

This is a thriller inspired by real events and the true stories of the courageous men who risked their lives in the enemy country for their motherland.

10 Indian Heroes

Somak Ghoshal

Penguin

pp 104, Rs 199

This book tells the stories of 10 Indian heroes who have been working in various fields to help the society’s most vulnerable lead a better life.

Hitler And India

Vaibhav Purandare

Westland

pp 218, Rs 309

This is a comprehensive and painstaking portrait and analysis of Hitler’s outlook on India and its people, his opinion of their struggle against the British Raj, and his take on Indian history, culture and civilisation.