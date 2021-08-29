Bookrack for the week (Aug 29 to Sept 4)

Bookrack for the week (Aug 29 to Sept 4)

  • Aug 29 2021, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 01:31 ist

Shyam

Devdutt Pattanaik

Puffin
pp 96, Rs 299

This is the story of Krishna for a new generation of readers. Told simply, this is perfect as a read-aloud to acquaint young readers with the beauty, wisdom and love that Krishna embodied.

 

Karma

Acharya Prashant

Penguin
pp 272, Rs 299

The meaning of
Karma stands distorted by centuries of misplaced fictionalisation. This book demolishes the myths surrounding action and decision by bringing to focus the actor, rather than action.

 

Guilt

Harekrishna Deka
(author) and Mitra
Phukan (Translator)

Speaking Tiger
pp 272 Rs 450

In this selection of his finest short fiction, Deka gives us a searing vision of the human condition, even as he brings alive the unique landscape of Assam in unforgettable images.

 

Midnight At Malabar House

Vaseem Khan

Hachette
pp 336, Rs 425

Six months after joining the force Persis Wadia remains India’s first female police detective, mistrusted, sidelined and now consigned to the midnight shift.

 

The Silent Coup

Josy Joseph

Westland
pp 320, Rs 699

The result of more than two decades of reporting on insurgencies, terrorism and the security establishment, this is a wake-up call to the nation. You do not need a military coup to subvert democracy; the author believes it has already been subverted.

