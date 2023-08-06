Bookrack for the week (Aug 6 to Aug 12)

Garnets Under My Gulmohar
Chetna Keer
Readomania, pp 256, Rs 399
What’s the family curse behind a purani Dilli kothi’s grand Gulmohar? What about the mysterious body in the bathtub? Lollita‘s back in a suspense saga.
History Hunters
Shruti Garodia & Archana Garodia Gupta
Hachette, pp 136, Rs 299
Join the feisty and funny History Hunters as they brave the eye-popping era of the Guptas in yet another incredible adventure. Plus an 18-page fact checker on the Gupta period.
A Boy Called Dustbin
Arjun Krishnakumar
Harper Children’s, pp 192, Rs 250
From comical mishaps to unexpected adventures, Ashwin’s journey is a delightful and light-hearted ride as he learns the true meaning of friendship and family.
Pitchside
Amrit Mathur
Westland, pp 384, Rs 699
An intimate, insightful, authentic account of some of Indian cricket’s most memorable moments, this book promises to be replete with delightful trivia.
Zamindar’s Ghost
Khayaal Patel
HarperCollins, pp 248, Rs 299
Presumed dead in a bloody coup to quell Indian revolutionaries, Arjun Rana returns to the sleepy town of Ooty after six years, throwing the townsfolk, and his household, in disarray.
