Bookrack for the week (Aug 6 to Aug 12)

New releases of the week (Aug 6 to Aug 12)

  • Aug 06 2023, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2023, 01:45 ist

Garnets Under My Gulmohar

Chetna Keer

Readomania, pp 256, Rs 399

What’s the family curse behind a purani Dilli kothi’s grand Gulmohar? What about the mysterious body in the bathtub? Lollita‘s back in a suspense saga.

 

History Hunters

Shruti Garodia & Archana Garodia Gupta

Hachette, pp 136, Rs 299

Join the feisty and funny History Hunters as they brave the eye-popping era of the Guptas in yet another incredible adventure. Plus an 18-page fact checker on the Gupta period.

 

A Boy Called Dustbin

Arjun Krishnakumar

Harper Children’s, pp 192, Rs 250

From comical mishaps to unexpected adventures, Ashwin’s journey is a delightful and light-hearted ride as he learns the true meaning of friendship and family.

 

Pitchside

Amrit Mathur

Westland, pp 384, Rs 699

An intimate, insightful, authentic account of some of Indian cricket’s most memorable moments, this book promises to be replete with delightful trivia.

 

Zamindar’s Ghost

Khayaal Patel

HarperCollins, pp 248, Rs 299

Presumed dead in a bloody coup to quell Indian revolutionaries, Arjun Rana returns to the sleepy town of Ooty after six years, throwing the townsfolk, and his household, in disarray.

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

