Bookrack for the week (Aug 7 to Aug 14)

Bookrack for the week (Aug 7 to Aug 14)

New releases of the week (Aug 7 to Aug 14)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 07 2022, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 02:00 ist
Chandragupta Maurya And The Greek Onslaught

Chandragupta Maurya And The Greek Onslaught

Shruti Garodia and Archana Garodia Gupta

Hachette, pp 136, Rs 399

All set to enjoy a picnic by a picturesque waterfall in Goa, four friends — Zoya, Noor, Ansh and Rohan — and their super-adorable elephant companion Elfu are suddenly flung back two millennia. 

 

The Ghost Of Malabar

Soumya Ayer

Harper Children’s, pp 204, Rs 250

Twelve-year-old Edwin blames his father, a wayward fisherman for everything rotten in his life. But when he encounters Velu, his life is catapulted from rotten to outright chaotic. Velu is chatty. Velu is annoying. Velu is a ghost.

 

Hakka And Bukka

Kamal Niranjan

WNP Pvt Ltd, pp 330, Rs 399

This is an underdog story that delves into the lives of these lesser-known heroes of the Sangama dynasty. It is about their beginnings and the birth of Vijayanagara.

 

Jamini Roy

Anuradha Ghosh

Niyogi, pp 184, Rs 299

Told in a simple and engaging mode, the book explores the multiple facets of a man for whom art was both a livelihood and a meditative journey, and follows his life of disciplined simplicity along with his quirks and idiosyncrasies.

 

Chemical Khichdi

Aparna Piramal Raje

Penguin, pp 288, Rs 399

Part memoir and part self-help guide, this book provides a pathway for anyone with a mental health condition and the family, friends, colleagues, and medical professionals that love and care for them.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

What's Brewing

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

 