Bookrack for the week (Aug 7 to Aug 14)

Chandragupta Maurya And The Greek Onslaught
Shruti Garodia and Archana Garodia Gupta
Hachette, pp 136, Rs 399
All set to enjoy a picnic by a picturesque waterfall in Goa, four friends — Zoya, Noor, Ansh and Rohan — and their super-adorable elephant companion Elfu are suddenly flung back two millennia.
The Ghost Of Malabar
Soumya Ayer
Harper Children’s, pp 204, Rs 250
Twelve-year-old Edwin blames his father, a wayward fisherman for everything rotten in his life. But when he encounters Velu, his life is catapulted from rotten to outright chaotic. Velu is chatty. Velu is annoying. Velu is a ghost.
Hakka And Bukka
Kamal Niranjan
WNP Pvt Ltd, pp 330, Rs 399
This is an underdog story that delves into the lives of these lesser-known heroes of the Sangama dynasty. It is about their beginnings and the birth of Vijayanagara.
Jamini Roy
Anuradha Ghosh
Niyogi, pp 184, Rs 299
Told in a simple and engaging mode, the book explores the multiple facets of a man for whom art was both a livelihood and a meditative journey, and follows his life of disciplined simplicity along with his quirks and idiosyncrasies.
Chemical Khichdi
Aparna Piramal Raje
Penguin, pp 288, Rs 399
Part memoir and part self-help guide, this book provides a pathway for anyone with a mental health condition and the family, friends, colleagues, and medical professionals that love and care for them.
