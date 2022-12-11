Bookrack for the week (Dec 11 to Dec 17)

Dark Star
Ranbir Sidhu
Context, pp 152, Rs 499
An old woman lies in bed in Punjab, dreaming of an India before Partition. One day she will walk again, and when she does, she tells herself, she will walk all the way to Delhi, and she will tell the men who rule India what she really thinks.
Yoga Sutras Simplified
Vasudev Murthy
Jaico, pp 288, Rs 399
The author interprets Patanjali’s deep insights and profound wisdom by simplifying the complex Sanskrit sutras so that they can be easily understood by everyone keen on practising yoga.
A Book Of Days
Patti Smith
Bloomsbury, pp 432, Rs 2,055
This is a new way to experience the expansive mind of the visionary poet, writer, and performer. Hopeful, elegiac, and playful, it explores her documentary process.
Don’t Forward That Text!
Amit Schandillia
HarperIndia, pp 328, Rs 399
The author has chosen some of the most common pieces of historical misinformation and debunked them with logic, reason and irrefutable research. Prepare to be surprised and inspired and find out who really invented the zero!
The Ottomans
Marc David Baer
Basic Books, pp 600, Rs 799
Radically retelling the remarkable story of the Ottoman kings, this is a magnificent portrait of a dynasty, its power and its eventual demise.
