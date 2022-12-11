Bookrack for the week (Dec 11 to Dec 17)

Dark Star

Ranbir Sidhu

Context, pp 152, Rs 499

An old woman lies in bed in Punjab, dreaming of an India before Partition. One day she will walk again, and when she does, she tells herself, she will walk all the way to Delhi, and she will tell the men who rule India what she really thinks.

Yoga Sutras Simplified

Vasudev Murthy

Jaico, pp 288, Rs 399

The author interprets Patanjali’s deep insights and profound wisdom by simplifying the complex Sanskrit sutras so that they can be easily understood by everyone keen on practising yoga.

A Book Of Days

Patti Smith

Bloomsbury, pp 432, Rs 2,055

This is a new way to experience the expansive mind of the visionary poet, writer, and performer. Hopeful, elegiac, and playful, it explores her documentary process.

Don’t Forward That Text!

Amit Schandillia

HarperIndia, pp 328, Rs 399

The author has chosen some of the most common pieces of historical misinformation and debunked them with logic, reason and irrefutable research. Prepare to be surprised and inspired and find out who really invented the zero!

The Ottomans

Marc David Baer

Basic Books, pp 600, Rs 799

Radically retelling the remarkable story of the Ottoman kings, this is a magnificent portrait of a dynasty, its power and its eventual demise.