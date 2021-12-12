Bookrack for the week (Dec 12 to Dec 18)

Last Among Equals

M R Sharan

Context, pp 246, Rs 599

This book eschews the usual sweeping narratives of national and state politics. It is a captivating, often searing narrative of how lives are lived in the villages of Bihar — and indeed in much of India.

I Am So Much More

Divya Thomas and Ruchi Shah (Illustrator)

Harper Children’s, pp 32, Rs 299

A beautifully illustrated book that encourages children to delight in their brown skin and define their future by their dreams, not by the colour of their skin.

Escape From Pakistan

Debora Ann Shea

Penguin Enterprise,

pp 224, Rs 599

This is the story of a naval officer in Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and the nerve-wracking events that took place in Karachi.

Sutradhar

Ratul Chakraborty

Notion Press, pp 280,

Rs 265

Sutradhar is a dramatised retelling of events, myths, and legends set across the arc of Indian history. The seven tales that form this collection span multiple genres, from historical fantasy to cosmic horror, and are often tinged with dark, absurdist undertones.

In The Shadow Of Death

D V Guruprasad

Jaico Publishing,

pp 204, Rs 399

This is a retired CID chief’s quest to understand the psyche of death-row prisoners. In this chilling account, the author delves deep into the world of crime to uncover who these convicts are and how they view the charges against them.