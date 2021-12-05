Bookrack for the week (Dec 5 to Dec 11)

Bookrack for the week (Dec 5 to Dec 11)

New releases of the week (Dec 5 to Dec 11)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 05 2021, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 01:45 ist

The Pitch-Hiker’s Guide To Creative Freelancing

Yada Yada Collective

Notion Press
pp 52, Rs 350

Right from what goes into a portfolio, perfecting that pitch email, figuring out the holy grail of pricing, best practices for client communication and all the way into the murky land of Terms, Contracts and Licensing — this book’s got you covered.

 

The Stranger In The Lifeboat

Mitch Albom

Hachette, pp 288, Rs 599

This is not only a deeply moving novel about the power of love and hope in the face of danger, but also a mystery that will keep you guessing to the very end.

 

What About Meera

Zainab Priya Dala

Speaking Tiger
pp 256, Rs 499

Vibrant, lyrical, and full of black humour, this is the story of a woman’s attempts to shape her own destiny, and evokes the streets of the Irish capital and the Indian community of Tongaat in rich detail.

 

Anthology Of New Writing

Shireen Quadri (Ed)

Niyogi, pp 192, Rs 395

Steeped in the cultural moorings of the places they are set in, these stories portray the concerns and preoccupations of individuals both within and outside the precincts of home.

 

Resolve

Perumal Murugan and Aniruddhan Vasudevan (translator)

Penguin
pp 400, Rs 599

This is both a cultural critique and a personal journey; a deceptively comic tale that savagely pierces the very heart of the matter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

What's Brewing

Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food

Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

 