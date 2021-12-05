Bookrack for the week (Dec 5 to Dec 11)

The Pitch-Hiker’s Guide To Creative Freelancing
Yada Yada Collective
Notion Press
pp 52, Rs 350
Right from what goes into a portfolio, perfecting that pitch email, figuring out the holy grail of pricing, best practices for client communication and all the way into the murky land of Terms, Contracts and Licensing — this book’s got you covered.
The Stranger In The Lifeboat
Mitch Albom
Hachette, pp 288, Rs 599
This is not only a deeply moving novel about the power of love and hope in the face of danger, but also a mystery that will keep you guessing to the very end.
What About Meera
Zainab Priya Dala
Speaking Tiger
pp 256, Rs 499
Vibrant, lyrical, and full of black humour, this is the story of a woman’s attempts to shape her own destiny, and evokes the streets of the Irish capital and the Indian community of Tongaat in rich detail.
Anthology Of New Writing
Shireen Quadri (Ed)
Niyogi, pp 192, Rs 395
Steeped in the cultural moorings of the places they are set in, these stories portray the concerns and preoccupations of individuals both within and outside the precincts of home.
Resolve
Perumal Murugan and Aniruddhan Vasudevan (translator)
Penguin
pp 400, Rs 599
This is both a cultural critique and a personal journey; a deceptively comic tale that savagely pierces the very heart of the matter.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food
The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club
Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness
A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?
1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds
In Iraq, little people football team dreams big