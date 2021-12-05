Bookrack for the week (Dec 5 to Dec 11)

The Pitch-Hiker’s Guide To Creative Freelancing

Yada Yada Collective

Notion Press

pp 52, Rs 350

Right from what goes into a portfolio, perfecting that pitch email, figuring out the holy grail of pricing, best practices for client communication and all the way into the murky land of Terms, Contracts and Licensing — this book’s got you covered.

The Stranger In The Lifeboat

Mitch Albom

Hachette, pp 288, Rs 599

This is not only a deeply moving novel about the power of love and hope in the face of danger, but also a mystery that will keep you guessing to the very end.

What About Meera

Zainab Priya Dala

Speaking Tiger

pp 256, Rs 499

Vibrant, lyrical, and full of black humour, this is the story of a woman’s attempts to shape her own destiny, and evokes the streets of the Irish capital and the Indian community of Tongaat in rich detail.

Anthology Of New Writing

Shireen Quadri (Ed)

Niyogi, pp 192, Rs 395

Steeped in the cultural moorings of the places they are set in, these stories portray the concerns and preoccupations of individuals both within and outside the precincts of home.

Resolve

Perumal Murugan and Aniruddhan Vasudevan (translator)

Penguin

pp 400, Rs 599

This is both a cultural critique and a personal journey; a deceptively comic tale that savagely pierces the very heart of the matter.